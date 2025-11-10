Zero-Touch Provisioning Market to Reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Automation, Cloud Adoption, and 5G Rollout | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Zero- T ouch Provisioning Market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.11% during 2025-2032.

The requirement for automated network deployment, which drives demand for digital transformation, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things, is responsible for the rise of the zero-touch provisioning industry.





Download PDF Sample of Zero-Touch Provisioning Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7151

The U.S. Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) Market was valued at USD 654.8 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,337.7 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

The growth mainly driven by increased cloud services adoption and 5G infrastructure rollout that requires automated, quick Network provisioning.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, Platform Segment Dominated in 2024, Services Segment is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The platform segment dominated the market and accounted for 75% of the zero-touch provisioning market share in 2024, owing to its centralized nature, its scalability, and multi-vendor compatibility. The services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing complexity in network deployments, paired with a need for experience-based support.

By Device Type, Switches Segment Led the Market in 2024, IoT Devices Segment is Expected to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Switches segment dominated the zero-touch provisioning market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2024 as they are key elements in backbone and data center networks that typically interconnect a high number of multi-vendor devices in a single environment. The IoT devices segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2025-2032, due to smart infrastructure and edge deployments.

By Network Complexity, Complex Network Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2024, Dynamic Network Environment Segment is projected to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The complex network architecture segment led the zero-touch provisioning market and held the largest share in 2024 due to increasing enterprise demand for complex network infrastructure, including data center, cloud, and remote site infrastructure. The dynamic network environment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as companies adopt agile, cloud-native, and mobile-first architectures.

By Enterprise Size, Market was Led by Large Enterprise Segment in 2024, SMEs is Projected to be the Fastest Growing Segment Globally

The large enterprise segment dominated the zero-touch provisioning market and represented 69% of revenue share as they have complex IT infrastructures, with a large number of devices and a need for centralized, automated provisioning. SMEs is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2025-2032, as SMEs are increasingly turning toward scalable networking solutions on the cloud.

By Industry, IT & Telecom Segment Dominated the Market in 2024, Healthcare Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The IT & Telecom segment dominated the zero-touch provisioning market and represented a significant revenue share in 2024, driven by massive volumes of devices, the demand for rapid provisioning, and dependence on extremely complex, multi-vendor networks. The healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by the speedup of digitalization in hospitals and care services.

If You Need Any Customization on Zero-Touch Provisioning Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7151

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the zero-touch provisioning market and accounted for 37% of revenue share in 2024, due to the high rate of digitalization along with the growth of the telecom services.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to a high enterprise demand for AI-based network automation, rising cybersecurity needs, and a mature cloud environment.

Key Players:

Cisco

Juniper Networks

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Nokia

Ericsson

IBM

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Arista Networks

VMware

Zero-touch Provisioning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.5 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.11% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Platform, Services)

• By Device Type (Routers, Switches, Access Points, Firewalls, IoT Devices, Others)

• By Network Complexity (Multi-Vendor Environment, Complex Network Architecture, Dynamic Network Environment)

• By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By Industry (IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In December 2024 , Juniper Networks highlighted its advancements in AI-Native Networking, emphasizing the integration of Mist AI™ and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant to simplify network management. These tools provide proactive recommendations and support self-driving actions using natural language processing, aiming to reduce operational costs and improve user experiences.

, Juniper Networks highlighted its advancements in AI-Native Networking, emphasizing the integration of Mist AI™ and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant to simplify network management. These tools provide proactive recommendations and support self-driving actions using natural language processing, aiming to reduce operational costs and improve user experiences. In February 2024, HPE emphasized the role of Zero-Touch Provisioning in its GreenLake platform to empower private cloud at the edge. This capability simplifies the deployment and management of IT resources by automating the configuration and provisioning process, reducing the need for manual intervention and enabling rapid scaling across distributed enterprise environments.

Buy Full Research Report on Zero-touch Provisioning Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7151

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ZTP Deployment Rates By Industry Sector – helps you understand adoption levels of zero-touch provisioning across industries such as telecom, IT, manufacturing, and BFSI, offering insights into where automation-led network management is scaling fastest.

– helps you understand adoption levels of zero-touch provisioning across industries such as telecom, IT, manufacturing, and BFSI, offering insights into where automation-led network management is scaling fastest. Year-Over-Year Growth In ZTP -Enabled Network Devices – helps you track the accelerating integration of ZTP capabilities in routers, switches, and IoT devices, reflecting the pace of automation within network infrastructure.

– helps you track the accelerating integration of ZTP capabilities in routers, switches, and IoT devices, reflecting the pace of automation within network infrastructure. Regional Penetration Of ZTP Solutions In Enterprise Networks – helps you assess regional trends in ZTP implementation, identifying markets leading in automation maturity and those presenting emerging growth opportunities.

– helps you assess regional trends in ZTP implementation, identifying markets leading in automation maturity and those presenting emerging growth opportunities. Time-To-Service Reduction Achieved Through ZTP Automation – helps you measure the operational efficiency gains delivered by ZTP, highlighting its impact on service delivery speed, error reduction, and deployment scalability.

– helps you measure the operational efficiency gains delivered by ZTP, highlighting its impact on service delivery speed, error reduction, and deployment scalability. Vendor Innovation & Compatibility Index – helps you evaluate vendor competitiveness based on interoperability, platform flexibility, and integration with cloud and SDN architectures, guiding partnership and investment strategies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.