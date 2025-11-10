Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 31 October 2025168,600599.12101,012,339  
Monday, 3 November 20251,300595.23773,799  
Tuesday, 4 November 20251,300584.77760,201  
Wednesday, 5 November 20251,400581.67814,338  
Thursday, 6 November 20251,400579.00810,600  
Friday, 7 November 20251,400575.36805,504  
In the period 3 November 2025 - 7 November 20256,800583.013,964,442  
Accumulated until 7 November 2025175,400598.50104,976,781  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,217,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.87% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

