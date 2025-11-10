Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 31 October 2025
|168,600
|599.12
|101,012,339
|Monday, 3 November 2025
|1,300
|595.23
|773,799
|Tuesday, 4 November 2025
|1,300
|584.77
|760,201
|Wednesday, 5 November 2025
|1,400
|581.67
|814,338
|Thursday, 6 November 2025
|1,400
|579.00
|810,600
|Friday, 7 November 2025
|1,400
|575.36
|805,504
|In the period 3 November 2025 - 7 November 2025
|6,800
|583.01
|3,964,442
|Accumulated until 7 November 2025
|175,400
|598.50
|104,976,781
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,217,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.87% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
