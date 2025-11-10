Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 45 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 31 October 2025 168,600 599.12 101,012,339 Monday, 3 November 2025 1,300 595.23 773,799 Tuesday, 4 November 2025 1,300 584.77 760,201 Wednesday, 5 November 2025 1,400 581.67 814,338 Thursday, 6 November 2025 1,400 579.00 810,600 Friday, 7 November 2025 1,400 575.36 805,504 In the period 3 November 2025 - 7 November 2025 6,800 583.01 3,964,442 Accumulated until 7 November 2025 175,400 598.50 104,976,781 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,217,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.87% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments