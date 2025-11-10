CTW to Announce Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on November 17 and Host Earnings Webcast on November 18

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp, announced today that it will release its financial results for the six months and fiscal year ended July 31, 2025 after market close on Monday, November 17, 2025.

Management will also host an earnings webcast at 8:30am ET on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 to review financial results and provide a general corporate update. Interested investors can register for the webcast here.

About CTW Cayman



CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I’m a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen’s Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally-accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp. According to a Frost & Sullivan Report, CTW was the largest anime IP-based H5 game platform in the world in 2023 in terms of gross billings.

For more information, visit www.ctw.inc or G123.jp.

