Kosher Food Market Size to Hit USD 81.23 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Clean-Label and Plant-Based Demand

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kosher food size stood at USD 41.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow steadily from USD 44.56 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 81.23 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This consistent upward momentum reflects not only the growing acceptance of kosher certification as a mark of quality but also the expansion of distribution through e-commerce and convenience-driven retail formats.

The market is growing due to high demand for ethically sourced food and beverage options, kosher food, sustainably sourced foods, and changing consumer preferences driven by dietary changes.

Key Highlights of the Kosher Food Market

By region, North America dominated the kosher food market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By type, the seafood segment led the kosher food market in 2024, whereas the pulses segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the bakery and confectionery products segment led the market in 2024, whereas the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment led the market in 2024, whereas the online stores segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

Versatility of Products is helpful for the Growth of the Kosher Food Sector

The kosher food market is observed to grow due to higher demand for kosher-certified food and beverages options, along with high demand for health-conscious options. The market focuses on food options that are friendly as per the ethical Jewish laws. Consumers concerned about their health and nutrition also form a huge market. The segment focuses on the manufacturing, distributing, and selling of products that are Kashrut certified. The market involves options of everyday food categories such as cereals, juices, and specialized products.

The industry is also driven by factors such as preference for plant-based options, demand for dairy-free options, availability of such products on various platforms, and rising technological advancements for the production of such food options. Higher demand for safety, hygienic, and reliable food options that follow the ethical methods of production is another major factor for the growth of the market.

New Trends in the Kosher Food Market

Higher demand for plant-based and vegan kosher options is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for organic and clean-label products is another major factor for the growth of the market.

is another major factor for the growth of the market. Maintaining sustainability with the help of eco-friendly food manufacturing processes, which is helpful in lower waste production, is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Higher demand for kosher-friendly products by non-Jewish customers due to their multiple health benefits is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Impact of AI in the Kosher Food Market

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the kosher food market by improving certification processes, enhancing supply chain transparency, and driving product innovation. One of the most significant impacts of AI is in kosher certification and compliance, where computer vision and machine learning systems are being used to verify ingredients, monitor production lines, and ensure adherence to strict kosher standards.

AI-powered predictive analytics optimize production efficiency, monitor ingredient sourcing, and ensure contamination-free environments, which are essential in kosher food preparation. AI also supports real-time tracking of products through blockchain-integrated systems, enhancing traceability and transparency from suppliers to consumers.

AI also analyzes consumer data and market trends to help companies create innovative kosher-certified options, such as plant-based, organic, or allergen-free foods, that align with growing demand for health-conscious and ethical products. On the consumer side, AI-driven recommendation engines personalize product suggestions and dietary planning for those following kosher lifestyles.

Recent Developments in the Kosher Food Market

In January 2025, Manischewitz, a kosher brand, launched its New York-style all-beef hot dogs. The main aim of the brand is to stay committed to innovation and meet the consumer demands. (Source- https://www.foodbusinessnews.net)

In September 2025, the City Harvest food rescue organization in New York launched its annual High Holidays Food Drive, involving kosher food donations that were provided to Jewish New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity. (Source- https://www.jns.org)

Product Survey: Global Kosher Food Market

Product Category Description / Function Key Characteristics / Certification Requirements Common Forms / Variants Leading Brands / Producers Kosher Meat & Poultry Meat products from animals slaughtered and processed under rabbinical supervision according to Jewish dietary law. Only from permitted animals (e.g., cattle, sheep, poultry); no mixing with dairy; requires shechita (ritual slaughter). Fresh cuts, frozen meat, ground meat, ready-to-cook meals Empire Kosher, Alle Processing, Tevya’s Ranch, Solomon’s Kosher Dairy Products Milk and dairy from kosher-certified animals, processed in facilities free from non-kosher ingredients. Must not be mixed or processed with meat products; requires kosher supervision (cholov Yisroel in stricter circles). Milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, cream, ice cream Tnuva, Mehadrin, Strauss Group, Dean Foods Kosher Packaged & Processed Foods Everyday pantry products and packaged goods certified to meet kosher standards. Must avoid non-kosher additives (gelatin, shellfish, animal rennet, etc.); supervision by recognized kosher authorities. Canned goods, condiments, snacks, frozen meals Nestlé (Osem), General Mills, Conagra, PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) Kosher Bakery & Confectionery Breads, pastries, and sweets produced under kosher-certified conditions. Requires kosher-approved emulsifiers, yeast, and enzymes; separation from meat/dairy lines. Bread, cakes, cookies, chocolates, candies Manischewitz, Streit’s, Katz Gluten Free, Paskesz Kosher Beverages Beverages produced using kosher ingredients and equipment; includes alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks. Wine and grape juice must be made under Jewish supervision; non-grape beverages need kosher filtration and ingredient certification. Juices, sodas, teas, coffee, wine Kedem, Coca-Cola (Kosher lines), PepsiCo, Tropicana Kosher Frozen Foods Frozen ready meals and snacks designed for kosher consumers and general retail. Supervised for ingredient sourcing, separation of meat/dairy, and storage compliance. Frozen meals, pizzas, snacks, desserts Empire Kosher, Amy’s Kitchen (Kosher-certified lines), Garden Lites Kosher Snacks & Savory Foods Salty and savory snacks made with kosher-certified oils, flavorings, and seasonings. Must comply with pareve (neutral) guidelines if non-dairy/meat. Chips, popcorn, crackers, pretzels, trail mixes Frito-Lay (select lines), KIND Snacks, Popchips, Manischewitz Kosher Condiments & Sauces Sauces, dressings, and seasonings free of non-kosher stabilizers or emulsifiers. Must use kosher-certified vinegar, oils, and flavor bases. Ketchup, mayonnaise, salad dressings, mustard Heinz (OU-certified), Hellmann’s (Kosher lines), Gefen Kosher Plant-Based / Vegan Foods Plant-based products inherently suited to kosher diets, often certified for broader appeal. Free from animal derivatives and cross-contamination; easy pareve classification. Meat analogs, dairy alternatives, snacks, meals Impossible Foods (certified lines), Beyond Meat, Oatly, Sabra Kosher Ready-to-Eat & Meal Kits Convenience foods meeting kosher dietary standards for modern consumers. Packaged with separate utensils and heating methods under supervision. Shelf-stable meals, instant soups, meal kits My Own Meal, La Briute Meals, Manischewitz



Kosher Food Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Kosher Food Market?

One of the major factors for the growth of the market involves the assurance of quality and standard of kosher-certified food options. The Jewish and non-Jewish consumers are assured about the quality of food and beverage options of kosher foods, further fueling the growth of the market. The market is also observed to grow due to the higher demand for kosher foods by health-conscious consumers.

Hence, the consumer base of the market is enhanced by such consumers as well. Higher demand for plant-based and vegan options is another major factor for the growth of the kosher food sector. Increasing disposable income, leading to higher demand for premium food options, is another major factor for the market’s growth.

Challenge

Financial Obstructions Hamper the Market’s Growth

One of the major issues affecting the growth of the market involves financial restraints. High certification costs, expensive production, and higher prices of final products are some of the issues restraining the growth of the market. Such procedures involve huge costs affecting the growth of the market. Other possible factors may obstruct the growth, involve complex requirements, limited facilities, and supply chain disruptions.

Opportunity

Product Diversification Is Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Product diversification and innovation in kosher foods are major opportunities for the growth of the market. Availability of different types of kosher-friendly food options, such as cereals, convenience food, ready-to-eat foods, beverages, and dietary supplements, further helps to fuel the growth of the market. Availability of plant-based and vegan kosher foods is another major factor to fuel the market’s growth. Easy accessibility of such products in supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce platforms also helps to fuel the market’s growth.

Trade Analysis: Kosher Food Market: Import & Export Statistics

What’s Traded (Product Types & Trade Characteristics)

Certified raw materials: Beef, poultry, fish (with kosher handling), dairy, eggs, and ingredient lines (glycerin, emulsifiers, enzymes) that require kosher-compliant sourcing and certificates.

Beef, poultry, fish (with kosher handling), dairy, eggs, and ingredient lines (glycerin, emulsifiers, enzymes) that require kosher-compliant sourcing and certificates. Processed & packaged foods: kosher-certified snacks, confectionery, canned goods, frozen foods, baby food and ready meals sold to retail, foodservice, military and institutional buyers.

kosher-certified snacks, confectionery, canned goods, frozen foods, baby food and ready meals sold to retail, foodservice, military and institutional buyers. Specialty seasonal items: Passover products (matzah, kosher-for-Passover confectionery, specially processed grains) drive peak import demand ahead of the holiday.

Passover products (matzah, kosher-for-Passover confectionery, specially processed grains) drive peak import demand ahead of the holiday. Certification & audit services: Export of kosher-certification expertise and on-site rabbinical supervision (sh’chita slaughtering, Passover line supervision) are tradable services that enable export market access.

Trade tends to favor manufacturers and traders who maintain continuous certification, documented ingredient provenance, and the ability to deliver rabbinic supervision or local kosher reputable certs accepted by importers.

Top Exporters (Origins and Roles)

United States: Major exporter of certified beef, poultry, dairy ingredients, kosher confectionery and packaged goods. U.S. production scale, established kosher-certification networks and large Jewish diaspora markets make it a leading origin for both commodity and value-added kosher foods.

Major exporter of certified beef, poultry, dairy ingredients, kosher confectionery and packaged goods. U.S. production scale, established kosher-certification networks and large Jewish diaspora markets make it a leading origin for both commodity and value-added kosher foods. European Union (Netherlands, Germany, France, UK): Strong exporters of processed kosher foods, especially bakery goods, chocolate, and packaged snacks; the Netherlands and Belgium also act as logistics/re-export hubs, consolidating certified shipments for EU-wide distribution.

Strong exporters of processed kosher foods, especially bakery goods, chocolate, and packaged snacks; the Netherlands and Belgium also act as logistics/re-export hubs, consolidating certified shipments for EU-wide distribution. Israel: a key exporter of kosher-certified specialty foods, sauces, confectionery, and religious/seasonal products. Israeli certification and origin carry strong market acceptance for certain religious items and innovation-driven products.

a key exporter of kosher-certified specialty foods, sauces, confectionery, and religious/seasonal products. Israeli certification and origin carry strong market acceptance for certain religious items and innovation-driven products. Argentina & Brazil: Important exporters of kosher-certified beef and meat products (Argentina) and poultry/processed products (Brazil) where slaughtering and processing are structured around kosher line protocols for export.

Important exporters of kosher-certified beef and meat products (Argentina) and poultry/processed products (Brazil) where slaughtering and processing are structured around kosher line protocols for export. China & Southeast Asia: Growing exporters of private-label packaged goods and ingredient lines that obtain kosher certification to access Western and Middle Eastern markets; increasingly used for cost-competitive contract manufacturing.

Growing exporters of private-label packaged goods and ingredient lines that obtain kosher certification to access Western and Middle Eastern markets; increasingly used for cost-competitive contract manufacturing. Canada / Australia / New Zealand: Exporters of dairy, meat and ingredient lines certified for kosher markets, often serving diasporas and high-income importers.

Top Importers / Demand Centres

United States (domestic market + re-exports): Largest consumption market; also imports kosher ingredients and seasonal items for the domestic market and re-export distribution.

Largest consumption market; also imports kosher ingredients and seasonal items for the domestic market and re-export distribution. European Union (especially UK, France, Germany): Strong retail demand and institutional procurement for kosher foods; imports include U.S., Israeli and EU-processed kosher goods.

Strong retail demand and institutional procurement for kosher foods; imports include U.S., Israeli and EU-processed kosher goods. Israel (imports for specific items / price arbitrage): While a big producer, Israel imports certain specialty kosher products and off-season goods.

While a big producer, Israel imports certain specialty kosher products and off-season goods. Russia & CIS, Latin America, South Africa and Australia: Significant Jewish populations and institutional buyers import certified meat, kosher wines and specialty products.

Significant Jewish populations and institutional buyers import certified meat, kosher wines and specialty products. Middle East (UAE, GCC hubs): Growing demand for kosher-certified products via Dubai and Abu Dhabi re-export hubs, tied to expanding retail channels and tourism; kosher certification can also align with Halal certification synergies in some product lines.



Kosher Food Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Kosher Food Market in 2024

North America dominated the kosher food market in 2024 due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers, along with plant-based diet followers and vegans. The market is also observing growth due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular problems. Following a healthy and safe diet by such consumers helps to maintain the nutritional profile, further fueling the growth of the market. The US plays a major role in the growth of the market in the region due to the growing population of health-conscious consumers and higher demand for plant-based and vegan options by consumers in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for plant-based kosher-friendly food options and a growing population of health-conscious consumers. Various other factors, such as rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and hectic lifestyles of consumers, also propel the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Convenient and kosher-friendly food options available to consumers easily on different platforms also help to fuel the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have a major role in the growth of the market of the region due to the rising population of active lifestyle-following consumers and the rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, compelling consumers to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Europe Is Expected to Grow at a Notable Rate in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to improving technology for the manufacturing of kosher foods. Rising awareness about health and nutrition, and the importance of a plant-based diet, is another major factor for the growth of the market in the region. Countries such as the UK, France, and Germany have a major contribution to the growth of the market due to the increasing number of vegans in these countries, leading to a hike in demand for kosher-friendly products.

Kosher Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 6.9% Market Size in 2025 USD 44.56 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 47.63 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 81.23 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Kosher Food Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The seafood segment led the kosher food market in 2024 due to increasing demand for kosher-friendly seafood by Jewish as well as non-Jewish consumers. High demand for convenient and canned food options is another major factor for the growth of the market in the region. Higher demand for kosher-friendly tuna and salmon due to their multiple health benefits also helps to fuel the growth of the market. Such forms of fish are high in omega-3, helpful in lowering blood pressure, minimizing inflammation, and lowering the chances of cardiovascular issues. Such products also have a longer shelf life, which makes them highly demanded by consumers with hectic lifestyles.

The pulses segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for plant-based alternatives by vegans and plant-based diet followers. The segment involves high-protein, clean-label, and organic options, further fueling the growth of the market. The segment also has multiple other benefits, such as versatility, affordability, and high-nutritional cooking, which are helpful to fuel the kosher food sector in the foreseeable period. Kosher-certified pulses are also useful for the manufacturing of kosher-friendly meals, convenient food options, and ready-to-eat meal options, further enhancing the growth of the market.

Application Analysis

The bakery and confectionery products segment led the kosher food market in 2024 due to high demand for kosher-friendly bakery and confectionery items by consumers of all age groups. Higher demand for bakery items during everyday meals, religious practices, and many other similar instances also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Supportive regulatory framework, higher demand for kosher-friendly baked goods, and rising technological advancements are other vital factors for the market’s growth.

The dietary supplements segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to growing awareness of health and nutrition, rising disposable income, and growing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, leading to high demand for organic and clean-label products. Rising innovation and product expansion, improved technology, and increased purity are also some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Higher demand for premium, organic, and kosher-friendly options is another major factor influencing the market’s growth in the foreseeable period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarket and hypermarkets segment dominated the kosher food market in 2024 due to the easy availability of such products in supermarkets. Such stores are located near the residential areas, which is helpful for consumers to shop for kosher-friendly products. Such stores have different categories of products stacked in a neat and precise manner, helpful for smart shopping. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market.

The online retail segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future due to the availability of different types of products on such e-commerce platforms. Online retail stores have a variety of product options with detailed information and reviews of the products, which are helpful for consumers to shop for the right product. Online platforms allow consumers to shop from the convenience of sitting at home and get the desired product delivered within a few minutes. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the kosher food market in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Kosher Food Market

BASF SE – BASF supplies kosher-certified ingredients such as vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and food fortification components used across multiple food categories. The company focuses on providing high-quality, compliant ingredients that support manufacturers in maintaining kosher standards across processed and functional foods.

– BASF supplies kosher-certified ingredients such as vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and food fortification components used across multiple food categories. The company focuses on providing high-quality, compliant ingredients that support manufacturers in maintaining kosher standards across processed and functional foods. Blommer Chocolate Company – Blommer Chocolate is a major North American chocolate manufacturer producing kosher-certified cocoa and chocolate products. Its offerings include coatings, compounds, and specialty chocolate ingredients used by foodservice and confectionery industries worldwide.

– Blommer Chocolate is a major North American chocolate manufacturer producing kosher-certified cocoa and chocolate products. Its offerings include coatings, compounds, and specialty chocolate ingredients used by foodservice and confectionery industries worldwide. Brooklyn Cookie Company LLC – Brooklyn Cookie Company produces a range of kosher-certified baked goods, including cookies and pastries. The company emphasizes artisanal production methods and natural ingredients, catering to consumers seeking traditional Jewish bakery products with clean-label credentials.

– Brooklyn Cookie Company produces a range of kosher-certified baked goods, including cookies and pastries. The company emphasizes artisanal production methods and natural ingredients, catering to consumers seeking traditional Jewish bakery products with clean-label credentials. Eden Foods – Eden Foods offers an extensive range of organic and kosher-certified products, including beans, whole grains, sauces, and snacks. The company emphasizes natural sourcing, transparency, and adherence to both kosher and organic production standards.

– Eden Foods offers an extensive range of organic and kosher-certified products, including beans, whole grains, sauces, and snacks. The company emphasizes natural sourcing, transparency, and adherence to both kosher and organic production standards. Ice Chips Candy LLC – Ice Chips Candy produces sugar-free, kosher-certified candies sweetened with xylitol. The company’s products target health-conscious consumers and those seeking kosher-friendly confectionery options with natural flavors and sustainable ingredients.

– Ice Chips Candy produces sugar-free, kosher-certified candies sweetened with xylitol. The company’s products target health-conscious consumers and those seeking kosher-friendly confectionery options with natural flavors and sustainable ingredients. Unilever – Unilever manufactures a variety of kosher-certified foods under brands like Hellmann’s, Ben & Jerry’s, and Knorr. The company ensures strict compliance with kosher standards in both ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes across its global portfolio.

– Unilever manufactures a variety of kosher-certified foods under brands like Hellmann’s, Ben & Jerry’s, and Knorr. The company ensures strict compliance with kosher standards in both ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes across its global portfolio. General Mills – General Mills offers an extensive line of kosher-certified cereals, baking products, and snacks under brands like Cheerios, Betty Crocker, and Nature Valley. The company’s adherence to kosher certification supports its commitment to quality and dietary inclusivity.

– General Mills offers an extensive line of kosher-certified cereals, baking products, and snacks under brands like Cheerios, Betty Crocker, and Nature Valley. The company’s adherence to kosher certification supports its commitment to quality and dietary inclusivity. Cargill, Incorporated – Cargill provides kosher-certified food ingredients including sweeteners, cocoa, fats, oils, and texturizers. Its global supply chain supports manufacturers in meeting kosher certification requirements while maintaining product quality and consistency.

– Cargill provides kosher-certified food ingredients including sweeteners, cocoa, fats, oils, and texturizers. Its global supply chain supports manufacturers in meeting kosher certification requirements while maintaining product quality and consistency. Conagra Foodservice, Inc. – Conagra offers a wide range of kosher-certified packaged foods and ingredients across brands such as Hunt’s, Orville Redenbacher’s, and Healthy Choice. The company’s focus on compliance and quality control ensures its products meet religious dietary standards.

– Conagra offers a wide range of kosher-certified packaged foods and ingredients across brands such as Hunt’s, Orville Redenbacher’s, and Healthy Choice. The company’s focus on compliance and quality control ensures its products meet religious dietary standards. Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. – Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) produces kosher-certified dairy products including milk powders, cheeses, and cream-based ingredients. The cooperative ensures certification integrity across all processing facilities serving retail and industrial clients.

– Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) produces kosher-certified dairy products including milk powders, cheeses, and cream-based ingredients. The cooperative ensures certification integrity across all processing facilities serving retail and industrial clients. PepsiCo – PepsiCo offers a large portfolio of kosher-certified beverages and snacks under brands like Pepsi, Tropicana, Lay’s, and Quaker. The company’s widespread certification reflects its global approach to product inclusivity and consumer trust.

– PepsiCo offers a large portfolio of kosher-certified beverages and snacks under brands like Pepsi, Tropicana, Lay’s, and Quaker. The company’s widespread certification reflects its global approach to product inclusivity and consumer trust. Hain Celestial – Hain Celestial produces a wide range of kosher-certified natural and organic products under brands such as Celestial Seasonings, Earth’s Best, and Terra Chips. The company’s focus on clean-label and plant-based formulations aligns with kosher dietary principles.

– Hain Celestial produces a wide range of kosher-certified natural and organic products under brands such as Celestial Seasonings, Earth’s Best, and Terra Chips. The company’s focus on clean-label and plant-based formulations aligns with kosher dietary principles. Agrana – Agrana supplies kosher-certified fruit preparations, starches, and sweeteners used in bakery, dairy, and beverage industries. The company’s international production network ensures high-quality, certified ingredients for global food manufacturers.

– Agrana supplies kosher-certified fruit preparations, starches, and sweeteners used in bakery, dairy, and beverage industries. The company’s international production network ensures high-quality, certified ingredients for global food manufacturers. Kayco – Kayco (Kedem Food Products) is a leading producer and distributor of kosher-certified foods and beverages. Its extensive portfolio includes juices, sauces, baked goods, and snacks, making it a cornerstone of the kosher consumer goods sector.

– Kayco (Kedem Food Products) is a leading producer and distributor of kosher-certified foods and beverages. Its extensive portfolio includes juices, sauces, baked goods, and snacks, making it a cornerstone of the kosher consumer goods sector. Kellanova – Kellanova (formerly part of Kellogg Company) offers kosher-certified cereals, snacks, and convenience foods under brands like Special K, Pringles, and Eggo. The company maintains global kosher compliance as part of its product integrity and consumer accessibility strategy.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Buckwheat

Seafood

Lamb

Pulses

Others



By Application

Culinary Products

Snacks and Savory

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Beverages

Meat

Dietary Supplements

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Online Stores



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

