Dyadic Applied BioSolutions Expands Genetic Engineering Capabilities Through CRISPR/Cas9 Commercial License with ERS Genomics

JUPITER, Fla. and DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERS Genomics Limited (‘ERS’), the CRISPR licensing company, and Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for diverse commercial applications, today announced a CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement. This agreement grants Dyadic access to ERS’ CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, enhancing Dyadic’s ability to accelerate strain engineering and pathway optimization to enhance productivity, product quality, and innovation across its proprietary bioproduction platforms.

“Access to ERS Genomics’ foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio expands our genetic engineering toolkit and strengthens our ability to speed up and optimize strain development across Dyadic’s proprietary C1 and Dapibus production platforms,” stated Joe Hazelton, President and COO, Dyadic Applied BioSolutions. “This agreement supports both Dyadic’s internal product pipeline and the customized production strains we develop for our partners. By integrating CRISPR-based gene editing into our development workflow, we can boost strain performance, efficiency, and adaptability, delivering greater value across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial sectors.”

John E. Milad, CEO, ERS Genomics, commented: “Dyadic’s work illustrates how broad access to foundational CRISPR/Cas9 technology can drive efficiencies across life sciences and bio-industrial sectors. This agreement reflects our commitment to enabling responsible and equitable use of CRISPR/Cas9, ensuring that organizations across the sector can apply this Nobel Prize-winning technology with confidence.”

CRISPR gene editing is a genetic engineering technique in molecular biology by which the genomes of living organisms may be modified. It is based on a simplified version of the bacterial CRISPR-Cas9 antiviral defense system. The development of the technique earned biochemists Emmanuelle Charpentier (one of the founders of ERS Genomics) and Jennifer Doudna the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020.

ERS Genomics provides foundational licenses to its Nobel prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 technology to companies integrating it into their commercial programs. With a portfolio of 100+ patents worldwide, ERS’ IP covers CRISPR/Cas9 applications across all cell types, including mammalian cells, bacteria, archaea, yeasts, and algae, as well as extracellular uses such as cell-free systems and synthetic biology applications. ERS Genomics licenses these patents via its direct license from Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier and now has over 150 licenses in place worldwide.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s C1 and Dapibus™ expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com.

About ERS Genomics

ERS Genomics provides access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property estate (the ‘CVC Patents’) co-owned by Prof Emmanuelle Charpentier. A license to the CVC Patents is essential for ensuring freedom to operate when practicing the use of CRISPR/Cas9 in all cells. The CVC Patents include over 130 patents worldwide, with over 50 patents in the US alone, covering over 1,400 claims.

Non-exclusive licenses to the CVC Patents are available from ERS Genomics for both research use and commercial applications outside of the direct use of CRISPR as a human therapeutic. ERS Genomics’ licenses support a wide range of applications, including life sciences research tools, kits and reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; development of cell lines for drug discovery and screening; bioproduction of antibodies and therapeutic proteins; advancements in companion animal and livestock health; and diverse synthetic biology applications such as producing enzymes, biofuels and chemicals.

Current licensees include GSK, Merck, Bayer, ThermoFisher Scientific, Corteva, Lonza, Taconic, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Charles River Laboratories, Synthego, and Cargill. For additional information please visit www.ersgenomics.com.

