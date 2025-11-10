ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|03-Nov-25
|39,126
|€924.44
|€36,169,491
|04-Nov-25
|39,509
|€915.49
|€36,170,087
|05-Nov-25
|40,137
|€901.16
|€36,169,899
|06-Nov-25
|40,052
|€903.06
|€36,169,499
|07-Nov-25
|40,652
|€889.74
|€36,169,540
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
