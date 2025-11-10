HyOrc (HYOR) Enters North American Rail with Hydrogen-Ready Engine MOU; Green Methanol Project Advances Toward Financed Offtake, Signaling Clear Path to Revenue

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTC: HYOR), a clean-energy technology company developing multi-fuel engines and waste-to-methanol systems, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Zeltech (Zero Emissions Locomotive Technologies) to jointly develop and deploy HyOrc’s hydrogen-ready gas-engine locomotives in the United States. This dual focus on two high-growth, high-margin markets strengthens HyOrc’s positioning as it advances toward its OTCQB uplisting and ongoing SEC reporting process, offering investors exposure to scalable clean-energy growth.

The collaboration will focus initially on a California-based pilot project, where the partners plan to engage with the California Energy Commission (CEC) and other agencies for grant support. The program aims to demonstrate HyOrc’s patented external-combustion powertrain, a zero-emission, multi-fuel system that can operate on hydrogen, natural gas, or renewable fuels — offering freight operators a cost-effective path to decarbonization.

This partnership targets the U.S. freight rail market, which is valued at an estimated $71.8 billion (2025). The sector is under increasing regulatory and competitive pressure to transition its fleet, creating a significant, mandated growth opportunity for zero-emission powertrain retrofits.

“This partnership marks HyOrc’s entry into the North American rail market,” said Andrea Magalini, President of HyOrc. “Zeltech’s rail expertise and our proven powertrain technology create a strong foundation for clean, scalable freight transport.”

In parallel, HyOrc is advancing its green methanol project in Portugal, based on its proprietary waste-to-methanol technology that converts municipal solid waste into clean fuel. The Portugal facility is expected to include an offtake agreement with a rated international buyer, which is the final step required to enable project financing and deliver long-term, guaranteed revenue visibility. As global shipping transitions to methanol to meet IMO 2030 targets, HyOrc’s projects position the company to serve one of the world’s fastest-growing clean-fuel markets.

Unlike technologies reliant on subsidies, HyOrc’s projects are underpinned by guaranteed demand and contract-based revenues — including methanol sales through long-term offtakes and locomotive retrofits financed directly by freight operators.

“Our technology is validated, audit complete, and SEC reporting transition underway,” added Magalini. “HyOrc is now focused on disciplined execution and value creation through real, revenue-generating assets.”

