Fusemachines Welcomes Genese Solution as an Authorized Reseller

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (“Fusemachines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced Genese Solution, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, as an Authorized Reseller of Fusemachines AI Studio & Fusemachines AI Engines as a part of its Global Reseller Network .

Fusemachines AI Studio & Fusemachines AI Engines is a comprehensive proprietary platform that delivers customized, highly accurate AI-powered solutions to enterprise customers across sectors such as retail, real estate and food & beverage. As an Authorized Reseller, Genese will distribute and license AI Studio to customers enabling them to address a wide range of client and enterprise requirements and tap into new markets globally.

“With this partnership, we’re looking to expand upon Genese’s unique regional expertise. By joining forces with Genese, we are not only creating new opportunities for businesses to innovate and grow using AI solutions, but also laying the foundation for a more inclusive and AI-enabled future that accelerates adoption across industries,” said Anish Joshi, Head of Technology, Fusemachines. “The capability of AI Studio to empower quick and easy AI adoption for enterprises across different regions also resonates with our mission of democratizing AI. We believe this partnership to be a stepping stone for a better AI-enabled future.”

Fusemachines AI Studio is the underlying platform that powers Fusemachines AI Engines, delivering industry and problem-specific solutions driven by advanced AI Agents, Generative AI, and Predictive AI models. The platform is designed to optimize task performance, adapt to organizational needs, and generate high ROI. It seamlessly integrates with existing tools to foster innovation, accelerate decision-making, and reduce costs. The platform enables rapid deployment and monitoring of LLMs and ML models in production, with pre-built engines including Fraud Detection, Information Extraction, and Forecasting. With flexible deployment options and enterprise-grade scalability, Fusemachines AI Studio empowers organizations to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence to transform operations and gain a competitive edge.

"We're delighted to partner with Fusemachines to bring AI Studio to businesses across our markets,” said Anjani Kumar Phuyal, Chief Executive Officer of Genese Solution. “At Genese, we are focused on accelerating digital transformation and AI adoption across industries. AI Studio is the ultimate expression of this mission, enabling organizations to integrate AI seamlessly into their existing environments, unlock data-driven insights, and scale innovation responsibly and efficiently. This partnership represents a shared vision of empowering every business to harness the transformative power of AI with confidence and simplicity.”

The partnership with Genese Solution marks a strategic step in advancing Fusemachines’ Authorized Reseller model, extending the company’s ability to engage new enterprise customers and markets. This collaboration broadens the reach of Fusemachines’ AI Studio and AI Engines, creating new pathways for adoption and engagement while supporting the vision of accessible AI-driven growth.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

About Genese Solution

Genese Solution is a Value IT and Cybersecurity consulting firm empowering organizations worldwide to modernize, innovate, and secure their digital future. As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Genese brings deep expertise in cloud transformation and enterprise modernization across diverse industries.

With a presence in 11 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America, Genese combines global experience with local insight to deliver measurable impact.

Drawing on its expertise in cloud security, compliance, and security operations, Genese works closely with organizations to enhance resilience and protect the trust that underpins their digital business.

Genese empowers organizations of all sizes and industries to achieve operational excellence through a comprehensive suite of cost-effective, cloud, AI, data, and cybersecurity-driven digital transformation solutions.

To learn more about Genese Solution, visit www.genesesolution.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the business combination, including the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Fusemachines and the markets in which it operates, and Fusemachines’ projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions provided for illustrative purposes only, and projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Fusemachines’ ability to develop and scale AI technologies and products, gain and retain enterprise customers, compete in rapidly evolving AI and software markets, manage global operations and data-privacy obligations, protect intellectual property, and respond to economic and regulatory changes; the benefits and cost savings from Fusemachines’ products and services; the integration process of Fusemachines’ solutions with existing infrastructure; general economic, political and business conditions; the benefits of the commercial relationship between Fusemachines and Genese; and those factors discussed in the final prospectus/proxy statement (File No. 333-283520 and 333-283520-01), dated July 1, 2025, and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by Fusemachines and CSLM Holdings, Inc. on July 3, 2025, in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Fusemachines with the SEC on October 23, 2025, and, in subsequent filings and reports made with the SEC, from time to time. While Fusemachines may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fusemachines specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

