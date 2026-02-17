Fusemachines Launches 9th Year of AI Fellowship Program, Expanding Access to AI Education for 100 AI Fellows

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (“Fusemachines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence technologies, proudly announces the launch of the 9th year of its flagship AI Fellowship Program , welcoming a new cohort of 100 fellows from diverse backgrounds and geographies.

Now in its ninth year, the AI Fellowship Program continues to advance Fusemachines’ mission to democratize AI by expanding access to world-class artificial intelligence education and hands-on training. The 2026 cohort will participate in a hybrid learning experience that combines online instruction through the Fusemachines Online Education platform with immersive onsite exercises designed to reinforce practical, real-world AI application.

The program is structured to equip participants with strong foundations in machine learning, generative AI, data science, and applied AI systems, while also developing problem-solving skills through collaborative projects and industry-relevant case studies. The blended format enables broader participation while maintaining the rigor and experiential depth that the Fellowship has become known for.

Since its inception in 2017, the Fusemachines AI Fellowship Program has empowered over 1,200 fellows across 12 countries in emerging markets, advancing Fusemachines’ mission to make AI education accessible to all while providing an experienced funnel of talent to support FUSE's growth strategy. The program has nurtured a new generation of AI talent, with alumni now contributing across multiple departments at Fusemachines as well as at leading technology companies, innovative startups, research institutions, and public sector organizations worldwide.

“AI is advancing rapidly across industries and communities, but the opportunity to learn and lead in this field is still far from equal,” said Dr. Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “To build an inclusive AI-powered future, we must ensure that students in underserved communities, from rural America to emerging markets around the world, have the same opportunity to learn, build, and lead in AI. Our mission to democratize AI is rooted in the belief that talent is universal, but opportunity is not. Through the AI Fellowship Program, we are closing that gap and empowering the next generation of innovators.”

The hybrid structure of this year’s program reflects Fusemachines’ commitment to both scalability and impact. The online component, delivered via the Fusemachines’ AI-enabled learning platform, allows fellows to access high-quality instruction regardless of location. The onsite sessions provide intensive, hands-on exercises, mentorship, and collaborative learning experiences that deepen technical mastery and professional readiness.

Applications for future cohorts and partnership opportunities with universities, enterprises, and public institutions are welcomed as Fusemachines continues to scale its global AI education initiatives .



About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI. To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our strategy; plans and objectives of management; expected growth and market opportunities; our positioning for future periods, including 2026; anticipated product and technology development, including AI Studio and AI Engines; focused vertical expansion in retail and real estate sales and marketing initiatives; partnerships, reseller and systems integrator relationships; potential acquisitions and integration opportunities; operational milestones; customer adoption and anticipated enterprise ROI; responsible AI governance initiatives; and other future events or performance. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‑looking statements.

Forward‑looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: our ability to execute our growth strategy in our target verticals; the pace of enterprise adoption of AI solutions and our ability to demonstrate customer ROI; our ability to attract, develop and retain partners, resellers and talent and to scale our sales and delivery organizations; our ability to develop, commercialize and enhance our AI platform and engines in a timely manner; competition and the evolving regulatory landscape for AI and data privacy; our ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions and to realize expected synergies; macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry conditions; our reliance on third‑party platforms, data, and infrastructure; cybersecurity, data protection and intellectual property risks; our ability to access and deploy capital efficiently; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-283520) declared effective by the Commission on June 30, 2025, our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on October 29, 2025 as amended on November 28, 2025, and subsequent filings.