Fusemachines and IBM Platinum Partner ModulAIre Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Enterprise AI Solutions Powered by Fusemachines AI Studio

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (“Fusemachines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with ModulAIre, an IBM Platinum Partner recognized for its deep expertise in AI-driven enterprise transformation and IBM technologies. The partnership will bring Fusemachines AI Studio and related AI services to enterprise clients seeking to operationalize AI at scale within IBM-based environments.

Through this collaboration, ModulAIre will integrate Fusemachines AI Studio into its AI and data portfolio, enabling enterprises to design, build, deploy, and manage AI solutions more efficiently while leveraging IBM infrastructure. The joint offering is designed to help organizations move from AI experimentation to production-ready, governed, and scalable AI systems.

“Enterprises are looking for AI solutions that are production-ready and deliver measurable impact,” said Sameer Maskey, CEO and Founder of Fusemachines. “With ModulAIre’s deep expertise in IBM technologies, we are offering unified, enterprise-grade AI solutions that are scalable, secure, and seamlessly integrated into IBM environments.”

The partnership will initially focus on industry- and pain point–specific AI use cases where ModulAIre has extensive experience delivering solutions on IBM infrastructure. By combining Fusemachines AI Studio with ModulAIre’s deep domain knowledge and expertise across IBM platforms, the companies will help enterprises address high-impact challenges such as operational efficiency, intelligent automation, predictive insights and decision intelligence.

“Our clients want AI solutions that fit naturally into enterprise environments while solving real business problems,” said Curren Katz, PhD, CEO of ModulAIre. “Together with Fusemachines, we plan to deliver enterprise-grade AI solutions that combine strong technical foundations with governance, scalability, and long-term business value.”

Fusemachines AI Studio is an end-to-end enterprise AI platform that accelerates the full AI lifecycle, from data preparation and model development to deployment, monitoring, and governance. Built with enterprise requirements in mind, AI Studio enables organizations to operationalize AI faster while maintaining transparency, compliance, and performance at scale.

ModulAIre brings extensive experience delivering AI-enabled solutions across industries using IBM technologies, including IBM Cloud, Watson, and IBM’s data and integration platforms. As an IBM Platinum Partner, Modulaire has a proven track record of helping enterprises modernize mission-critical systems and embed AI into core business processes.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

About ModulAIre

ModulAIre is an IBM Platinum Business Partner led by former Fortune 100 executives and industry-recognized AI experts. Specializing in "AI-in-a-Box" solutions, ModulAIre helps organizations move beyond generative AI usage to become "AI Value Creators" by embedding ethical, scalable, and governed AI into core business functions. With over 225 digital transformations executed, the firm delivers rapid operational value through its proprietary modular framework.



For more information, visit www.modulaire.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our strategy; the success of the commercial arrangement between Fusemachines and ModulAIre; plans and objectives of management; expected growth and market opportunities; our positioning for future periods, including 2026; anticipated product and technology development, including AI Studio and AI Engines; focused vertical expansion in retail and real estate sales and marketing initiatives; partnerships, reseller and systems integrator relationships; potential acquisitions and integration opportunities; operational milestones; customer adoption and anticipated enterprise ROI; responsible AI governance initiatives; and other future events or performance. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‑looking statements.

Forward‑looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: our ability to execute our growth strategy in our target verticals; the pace of enterprise adoption of AI solutions and our ability to demonstrate customer ROI; our ability to attract, develop and retain partners, resellers and talent and to scale our sales and delivery organizations; our ability to develop, commercialize and enhance our AI platform and engines in a timely manner; competition and the evolving regulatory landscape for AI and data privacy; our ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions and to realize expected synergies; macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry conditions; our reliance on third‑party platforms, data, and infrastructure; cybersecurity, data protection and intellectual property risks; our ability to access and deploy capital efficiently; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-283520) declared effective by the Commission on June 30, 2025, our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on October 29, 2025 as amended on November 28, 2025, and subsequent filings.