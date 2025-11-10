Cloudastructure Secures Six-Figure Contract to Modernize Multifamily Security Operations

PALO ALTO, CA, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”), a recognized leader in AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding today announced a new six-figure enterprise contract to deliver advanced security solutions at two multifamily communities in the western United States.

The client, a nationally recognized investment firm with a portfolio of more than 20,000 apartment units across major metropolitan markets, selected Cloudastructure to modernize and unify its security operations. The initial rollout will focus on two garden-style communities, each consisting of multiple low-rise residential buildings surrounded by shared green spaces. While these landscaped layouts encourage walkability and a sense of community, they also pose unique challenges for traditional security systems. By implementing Cloudastructure’s AI-driven surveillance and remote guarding solution, the client will replace a patchwork of outdated technologies with a centralized, proactive security model built for scalability and standardization across its portfolio.

“This partnership reflects a broader shift toward centralization across the multifamily sector,” said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer at Cloudastructure. “Owners and operators are increasingly recognizing that traditional, property-by-property approaches to security are no longer sustainable. They need 360-degree situational awareness that spans their entire portfolio — a single pane of glass for visibility, analytics, and response.”

“With Cloudastructure, they gain real-time insight into what’s happening across every community, from access control events to live video monitoring, all managed through one unified platform. This level of integration not only enhances operational efficiency but also enables proactive intervention before incidents escalate. Ultimately, it’s about transforming security from a reactive expense into a strategic advantage that protects both residents and asset value.”

Following the initial rollout, the client plans to extend Cloudastructure’s technology to additional properties across its portfolio as part of a multi-year effort to standardize security operations. For Cloudastructure, the agreement reflects the growing momentum behind AI-driven security adoption in the multifamily sector, particularly among major investment and property management firms focused on achieving measurable ROI, strengthening brand reputation, and reducing liability exposure.

“This contract demonstrates how forward-thinking property owners are reimagining security,” said James McCormick, CEO of Cloudastructure. “They are not just safeguarding assets, they are investing in operational intelligence that elevates safety, ensures compliance, and enhances the resident experience at scale.”

“For years, security in the multifamily space has been reactive and fragmented, often limited to outdated systems that can’t communicate or provide real-time insights. What we’re seeing now is a shift toward smart, connected infrastructure where AI, analytics, and remote monitoring work together to prevent incidents before they happen. By embracing this model, owners and operators gain both peace of mind and a measurable return on investment, while creating safer, more connected communities for their residents.”

As deployments advance, Cloudastructure continues to strengthen its position as a leading innovator in AI-powered surveillance and remote guarding. Driven by growing demand across multifamily, commercial, and public-sector markets, the Company’s expanding footprint underscores its role at the forefront of PropTech and AI-driven risk management. This continued momentum not only reflects the industry’s shift toward smarter, more integrated security solutions but also signals significant growth opportunities for investors tracking the convergence of artificial intelligence, property technology, and physical security.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

