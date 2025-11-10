Fast-Forward to 2026: TTEC Reveals the Next Big Shifts in Customer Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future of customer experience is moving at lightning speed — and there’s no rewind button. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, today released its annual trends report, CX Trends 2026: Fast-Forward, spotlighting five critical shifts reshaping how organizations must engage customers in the year ahead.

“The world isn’t slowing down,” said Ken Tuchman, chairman and chief executive officer of TTEC. “Technology is evolving, customer expectations are rising and brands that stay stuck in the past will lose customer satisfaction, revenue, and loyalty by the day. Our 2026 trends report shows that brands that integrate technology, data, and human insight effectively are the ones that consistently deliver seamless customer experiences that truly earn loyalty.”

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb42b417-d0ef-415d-99ba-8d633f0d5d2c

As customer satisfaction declines and many organizations struggle to realize ROI from AI investments, TTEC’s report calls for a decisive shift toward precision, trust, and resilience in CX strategies.

Five Trends Shaping CX in 2026

Agentic AI Goes Mainstream – AI moves from pilot projects to production, but success depends on trustworthy data, transparent models, and robust security. Tech Stack Clarity Becomes Critical – Fragmented CX systems hinder performance. Consolidating platforms and aligning technology with outcomes drives agility and measurable results. Personalization Evolves into Precision – Customers expect hyper-personalized, real-time interactions powered by unified, high-quality data that anticipates their needs. Empathy Gets Re-imagined – Balancing AI efficiency with human empathy ensures interactions are caring, consistent, and resolution-focused. Resilience Defines the Future of CX – Economic shifts, workforce volatility, and fraud require adaptive CX models underpinned by intelligent automation and flexible global delivery.



TTEC’s CX Trends 2026: Fast-Forward provides actionable guidance for organizations looking to modernize operations, integrate technology with human expertise, and design experiences that deliver measurable outcomes for both the business and the customer.

The full report is available for download at: ttec.com/cx-trends-2026-fast-forward

About TTEC:

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at ttec.com.

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com