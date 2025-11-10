Global Shipping Containers Market Expands with Rising E-commerce Fulfillment and Pharma Cold Chain Growth, Valued at USD 12.77 Billion by 2030 | Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the shipping containers market size is valued at USD 10.27 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth USD 12.77 billion by 2030, progressing at a 4.46% CAGR. Growth is supported by expanding e-commerce fulfillment, a rising pharmaceutical cold-chain footprint, and improved intermodal efficiency. With containerized cargo moving most of the world’s trade, operators are turning to digital tracking tools and smarter designs to reduce port delays and improve asset turnover. Sustainability priorities are also steering manufacturers toward lighter composite materials, while evolving carrier alliances are influencing capacity planning across key routes. Although geopolitical shifts introduce short-term uncertainty, they further underscore the need for diversified trade lanes and adaptable routing strategies.

Regional Market Overview

Asia-Pacific remains the strongest contributor to market activity, supported by a mix of established manufacturing in China and rising production shifts into Southeast Asia. Large port development programs in markets like Malaysia and India are increasing overall throughput and strengthening feeder routes, while favorable trade conditions are encouraging regional leasing firms to expand their container pools.

North America is benefiting from nearshoring trends that bring electronics and automotive production closer to major consumer hubs. Significant investments by U.S. ports in dredging, berth upgrades, and electrification are improving competitiveness, while the expansion of rail intermodal corridors across the Midwest is enabling faster cross-country connectivity and increasing demand for container types suited to long-haul land transport.

Key Market Insights

Rising Cold-Chain Needs Boost Adoption of Next-Generation Reefers

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly shifting long-distance shipments from air to ocean to reduce costs and emissions, supported by refrigerated containers capable of maintaining precise temperature stability with real-time monitoring. Fresh food exporters are following the same path as they target distant markets with lower spoilage risk. Manufacturers offering energy-efficient, low-impact refrigeration units are seeing stronger pricing power as sustainability rules tighten. With online grocery expanding across more regions, demand for advanced reefers is growing faster than traditional cargo equipment.

D2C Companies Boost Demand for Customized, Brand-Focused Container Designs

Direct-to-consumer brands are increasingly turning containers into mobile retail spaces and compact fulfilment hubs, especially during peak seasons. This shift is driving demand for one-trip units with custom finishes, branded exteriors, and tailored interior setups. Though the segment is still niche, it offers higher margins and encourages closer collaboration between container manufacturers and creative agencies. The push for experiential retail is also increasing interest in side-door and tunnel-style configurations, broadening the range of customized specifications within the container market.

Major Segments of Shipping Containers Covered in this Report

By Size

20-ft (TEU)

40-ft (FEU)

40-ft High-Cube

Others (>45-ft, etc.)

By Container Type

Dry Storage (Standard)

Refrigerated (Reefer)

Tank (ISO Tank, Cryogenic)

Flat-Rack & Open-Top

Special Purpose (Side-Door, Tunnel, Insulated, Collapsible)

By Material

Corten Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminium Alloy

FRP & Composite

Others

By End-Use Industry

Consumer Goods & Retail

Food & Beverage

Industrial Machinery & Automotive

Chemicals & Petroleum

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Others

By Mode of Transport

Maritime Deep-Sea

Short-Sea & Coastal

Rail Intermodal

Road Inland Haulage & Off-Site Storage

By Geography

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Overview – Shipping Containers Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 12.77 Billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.46% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030



Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate





Shipping Containers Companies Covered in this Research Report

China International Marine Containers (CIMC)

Dong Fang International Containers

CXIC Group (CSSC)

Maersk Container Industry A/S

Singamas Container Holdings

W&K Container

Sea Box Inc.

TLS Offshore Containers

Storstac Inc.

CARU Containers B.V.

China Eastern Containers

Valisons & Co.

YMC Container Solutions

American Intermodal Container Manufacturing

Triton International

Textainer Group Holdings

Florens Container Services

CAI International

Touax Group

UES International

