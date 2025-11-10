Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Size to Grow at 17.13% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 6.00 billion by 2034, rising at a 17.13% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market by 44% share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years.

By animal type, the dog segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By application, the dermatology segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the pain segment is expected to grow notably during 2025-2034.

By end-user, the veterinary hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

Exposure to Novelty & Raising Availability: How is the Market Impacting?

Primarily, the global monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market covers highly specific proteins that are utilised in the treatment of diseases in animals. The market is prominently fueled by ongoing technological breakthroughs in antibody production and a rising focus on selective, non-antibiotic therapies for livestock. Whereas, the latest developments are comprising the establishment of species-specific mAbs, especially the canine parvovirus antibody with conditional approval, and expanded commercial availability of products for osteoarthritis in dogs and cats, like Librela and Solensia, respectively.

What are the major Drivers in the Market?

A crucial factor involved in the overall monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market is a rise in innovations in antibody production, particularly recombinant DNA technology and hybridoma methods. However, numerous collaborations among pharmaceutical, biotech, and research institutions boost the progression of novel monoclonal antibody therapies for animal diseases. Nowadays, the widespread pet owners are accelerating expenditure on their pets' healthcare, which fuels demand for advanced and efficacious treatments.

What are the Significant Drifts in the Market?

In February 2025, Nona Biosciences, a global biotechnology entered into a strategic alliance with Invetx, Inc., to establish next-generation animal health biotherapeutics using Nona's HCAb Harbour Mice platform.

In February 2024, Rejuvenate Bio partnered with a major animal health company to evolve gene therapy for canine osteoarthritis.

What is the Developing Limitation in the Market?

The market is mainly facing issues due to the complex regulatory process, under the various agencies, including the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) and the USDA's Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) probably regulating several products.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market, North America captured the biggest share by 44% in 2024. The wider contribution of rising pet ownership, with expanded gene editing and new therapeutic developments, is allowing more accurate and efficient monoclonal antibodies for veterinary use. The US market is emphasising R&D efforts in oncology and infectious diseases in livestock.

In April 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an innovative strategy to phase out the need for animal testing in the development of mAbs and other drugs.



How did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Market in 2024?

In the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market. This will be mainly propelled by the increasing awareness regarding animal health and welfare, technological breakthroughs in biotech, and government initiatives are support animal health. The Fleming Fund Regional Grant, Antimicrobial Resistance and One Health in South East Asia (AMROH SEA), powered by the Asia-Pacific Centre for Animal Health at the University of Melbourne, is offering assistance to tackle AMR in animal health (terrestrial and aquatic).

Segmental Insights

By Animal Type Analysis

Why did the Dog Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The dog segment registered dominance with a major share of the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market in 2024. According to many surveys, it was found that dog is a family member of the numerous homes, which is impacting the pet ownership rates. Additionally, conditional USDA approval for Elanco's Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody (CPMA) in puppies, Zoetis's Health Canada approval of Lenivia (izenivetmab) for osteoarthritis pain, and Elanco's investment are accelerating the production of CPMA.

By Application Analysis

Why the Dermatology Segment Dominated the Market in 2024?

The dermatology segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. The globe is facing a huge rise in atopic and allergic dermatitis, which is more common in pets, specifically in dogs. The market is encouraging the use of Zoetis's Cytopoint (lokivetmab) to manage atopic dermatitis in dogs, and Merck's Gilvetmab in a few kinds of cancers, like mast cell tumours and melanomas.

Although the pain segment is estimated to expand at a lucrative CAGR in the coming era. The rising cases of osteoarthritis, cancer, and atopic dermatitis in companion animals, as well as the approval and post-market data of Librela for dogs and Solensia for cats, are influencing the comprehensive segmental progression. Nowadays, researchers are aiming at the development of monoclonal antibodies for targeting other pain-related pathways, including voltage-gated sodium channels, to interrupt pain signal transmission.

By End-user Analysis

How did the Veterinary Hospital Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The veterinary hospital segment captured a major share of the monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market in 2024. Globally escalating focus on enhancing animal health, and the use of advanced recombinant DNA and hybridoma technology, with broader efficacy and specificity in producing monoclonal antibodies, is leveraging veterinary developments in hospitals. Also, hospitals widely foster indigenous products, physiotherapy, and highly sophisticated diagnostic solutions.

What are the Key Developments in the Market?

In October 2025, Akston introduced a clinical study at Purdue University for its Ambifect immuno-enhancing therapy, created to induce antibodies targeting PD-L1 in dogs with solid tumours.

In June 2025, Vetigenics unveiled CHECKMATE K9, a first dual immune heckpoint inhibitor study in dogs with solid tumours.

Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Key Players List

Zoetis

Merck & Co, Inc.

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Indian Immunologicals Ltd

Virbac

Segments Covered in the Report

By Animal Type

Dogs

Others

By Application

Dermatology

Pain

Others



By End-user

Veterinary Hospitals

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





