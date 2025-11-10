COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 55/2025 - November 10, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|424,500
|486.98
|206,725,125
|November 3, 2025
|6,000
|494.80
|2,968,800
|November 4, 2025
|6,000
|492.90
|2,957,400
|November 5, 2025
|6,000
|496.90
|2,981,400
|November 6, 2025
|5,000
|490.06
|2,450,300
|November 7, 2025
|6,000
|491.06
|2,946,360
|Total accumulated under the program
|453,500
|487.39
|221,029,385
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,056,542 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
