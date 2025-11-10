Conifers.ai Is Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup

Company’s transformative agentic AI SOC platform helps customers thrive in a rapidly evolving IT landscape

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai, the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Conifers to its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the security category. This annual list recognizes fast-rising technology vendors that are driving innovation and growth in the IT channel with groundbreaking products and services.

Conifers’ CognitiveSOC™ platform serves as a force multiplier for both enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) SOC teams, empowering them to tackle complex, multitier security incidents with speed, accuracy, and confidence at scale. The AI-native platform continuously ingests an organization’s ever-growing stream of security incidents and, in conjunction with its institutional knowledge, provides deep, contextual investigations, reducing end-to-end investigation times by up to 87%. Its adaptive, multi-tenant architecture allows MSSPs to scale operations efficiently while improving accuracy, productivity, and customer ROI.

“Service providers are under enormous pressure—keep their customers safe and satisfied, grow their business, protect their margins—all while drowning in alerts as adversaries move faster with AI,” said Tom Findling, co-founder and CEO of Conifers. “We built Conifers to solve that challenge. Our platform gives SOC teams the intelligence and context they need to act with speed and precision. By helping providers investigate smarter and scale more effectively, we’re closing the gap between attackers and defenders while helping them grow their business.”

Each vendor featured on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is distinguished by its commitment to innovation and to delivering cutting-edge offerings that help solution providers thrive in a rapidly evolving IT landscape. Companies recognized must be six years old or younger and are selected across categories such as artificial intelligence, business applications, cloud, data center, IoT, networking/unified communications, security, and storage.

“We’re excited to recognize the forward-thinking companies featured on this year’s Stellar Startups list,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content, and executive editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “This honor highlights each organization’s commitment to tackling IT channel challenges, driving innovation through cutting-edge technologies, and empowering partner success. We can’t wait to see how they continue to shape the future of the industry.”

About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy, and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, Washington Harbour and others, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Learn more at www.conifers.ai .

