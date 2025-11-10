Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 10 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 61,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 3 to 7 November 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|3/11/2025
|10,000
|61.70
|61.30
|63.10
|616,999
|4/11/2025
|10,000
|60.47
|59.90
|60.90
|604,733
|5/11/2025
|12,000
|58.21
|57.85
|59.80
|698,545
|6/11/2025
|14,000
|57.24
|56.20
|57.95
|801,381
|7/11/2025
|15,000
|57.30
|56.90
|58.00
|859,452
|TOTAL
|61,000
|58.71
|56.20
|63.10
|3,581,110
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 567,491 treasury shares.