Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 10 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 61,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 3 to 7 November 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
3/11/202510,00061.7061.3063.10616,999
4/11/202510,00060.4759.9060.90604,733
5/11/202512,00058.2157.8559.80698,545
6/11/202514,00057.2456.2057.95801,381
7/11/202515,00057.3056.9058.00859,452
TOTAL61,00058.7156.2063.103,581,110

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 567,491 treasury shares.



