Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 10 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 61,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 3 to 7 November 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 3/11/2025 10,000 61.70 61.30 63.10 616,999 4/11/2025 10,000 60.47 59.90 60.90 604,733 5/11/2025 12,000 58.21 57.85 59.80 698,545 6/11/2025 14,000 57.24 56.20 57.95 801,381 7/11/2025 15,000 57.30 56.90 58.00 859,452 TOTAL 61,000 58.71 56.20 63.10 3,581,110

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 567,491 treasury shares.



