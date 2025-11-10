Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) 3 to 7 November 2025

 | Source: Ayvens Ayvens

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on  19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 3 November to 7 November 2025 are described below. As of 7 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 82.7% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.4%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 3 to 7 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN codeTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of sharesValue in EURMarket (MIC code)
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742703/11/2025FR0013258662      185,90011.45   2,128,571XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742703/11/2025FR0013258662      105,20011.46    1,205,518DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742703/11/2025FR0013258662        14,95011.46       171,271TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742703/11/2025FR0013258662        16,95011.46       194,207AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742704/11/2025FR0013258662 25,462,96210.80274,999,990XOFF
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742704/11/2025FR0013258662      189,30011.23    2,124,906XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742704/11/2025FR0013258662      108,40011.22    1,215,799DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742704/11/2025FR0013258662        15,70011.22       176,149TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742704/11/2025FR0013258662        16,60011.22       186,257AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742705/11/2025FR0013258662      227,70011.03    2,512,352XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742705/11/2025FR0013258662      126,10011.03    1,391,188DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742705/11/2025FR0013258662        21,90011.03       241,547TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742705/11/2025FR0013258662        18,30011.04       202,087AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742706/11/2025FR0013258662      212,66710.92    2,322,473XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742706/11/2025FR0013258662      132,40010.92    1,445,574DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742706/11/2025FR0013258662        23,50010.92       256,706TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742706/11/2025FR0013258662        19,55010.92       213,517AQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742707/11/2025FR0013258662      122,39310.81    1,323,227XPAR
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742707/11/2025FR0013258662      135,50010.791,462,330DXE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742707/11/2025FR0013258662        24,80010.81       268,105TQE
AYVENS SA969500E7V019H9NP742707/11/2025FR0013258662        19,30010.82       208,795AQE
        
   TOTAL 27,200,072 10.82  


1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.


About Ayvens
 
Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.

With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2		 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.

Find out more at ayvens.com


 
Press contact
Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
elise.booree@ayvens.com		   






Attachment


Attachments

Report-on-share-buyback-03-07 November-2025

Recommended Reading