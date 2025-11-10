Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) 3 to 7 November 2025

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 3 November to 7 November 2025 are described below. As of 7 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 82.7% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.4%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 3 to 7 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Value in EUR Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/11/2025 FR0013258662 185,900 11.45 2,128,571 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/11/2025 FR0013258662 105,200 11.46 1,205,518 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/11/2025 FR0013258662 14,950 11.46 171,271 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 03/11/2025 FR0013258662 16,950 11.46 194,207 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/11/2025 FR0013258662 25,462,962 10.80 274,999,990 XOFF AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/11/2025 FR0013258662 189,300 11.23 2,124,906 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/11/2025 FR0013258662 108,400 11.22 1,215,799 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/11/2025 FR0013258662 15,700 11.22 176,149 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 04/11/2025 FR0013258662 16,600 11.22 186,257 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/11/2025 FR0013258662 227,700 11.03 2,512,352 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/11/2025 FR0013258662 126,100 11.03 1,391,188 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/11/2025 FR0013258662 21,900 11.03 241,547 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 05/11/2025 FR0013258662 18,300 11.04 202,087 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/11/2025 FR0013258662 212,667 10.92 2,322,473 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/11/2025 FR0013258662 132,400 10.92 1,445,574 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/11/2025 FR0013258662 23,500 10.92 256,706 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 06/11/2025 FR0013258662 19,550 10.92 213,517 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/11/2025 FR0013258662 122,393 10.81 1,323,227 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/11/2025 FR0013258662 135,500 10.79 1,462,330 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/11/2025 FR0013258662 24,800 10.81 268,105 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 07/11/2025 FR0013258662 19,300 10.82 208,795 AQE TOTAL 27,200,072 10.82





1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.





About Ayvens Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We’ve been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.



With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2 million vehicles and the world’s largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.



Find out more at ayvens.com





