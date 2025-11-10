Allsup Veterans Appeals Offers Free VA Disability Appeal Evaluations To Veterans During November

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and its Allsup Veterans Appeals℠ (AVA) are offering free disability appeal evaluations ahead of Veterans Day 2025 and throughout the month of November. Through more than a decade of change at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), veterans continue to turn to AVA’s expert guidance when facing denied or underrated compensation claims.

AVA’s veteran-led and veteran-owned team includes VA-accredited Claims Agents who provide expert assistance with appealing denied claims, low ratings and navigating the VA’s increasingly complex disability appeals structure.

“Through all the changes in the VA system, veterans still need a trusted expert to help them fight for the benefits they earned,” said Brett Buchanan, U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals. “When members leave military service, many aspects of their lives are in flux and the VA disability claims process can seem complicated and overwhelming. That’s where our team steps in.”

Since its founding, Allsup Veterans Appeals has helped more than 2,500 veterans nationwide with strategic, personalized appeals. With more than 13 years of experience and a 97% success rate for those who complete the appeals process with AVA, veterans gain a significant advantage when challenging decisions that do not reflect the severity of their service-connected conditions.

In fiscal year 2024, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) processed more than 2 million disability compensation claims, the highest number in its history, according to the Veterans Benefits Administration. However, many veterans are still receiving decisions that require additional appeals or fail to fully compensate them for the level of disability experienced from service-connected medical conditions.

Recent policy changes, including how the VA now treats previously denied claims that are reopened—have further increased the complexity of the appeals process. Under the Appeals Modernization Act (AMA), veterans have three distinct options when appealing a decision: a Higher-Level Review, a Supplemental Claim or an appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals (BVA).

“Selecting the right appeal path can be the difference between a fast resolution and years of delay,” Buchanan said. “We work with veterans to evaluate their claim, explain their options and take the next step in the strongest possible way.”

VA-accredited Claims Agents at AVA provide support when you:

Are denied service connection for a disability.

Need to determine the best path for your VA appeal.

Need a Higher-Level Review.

Must file a Supplemental Claim.

Need to appeal to the Board of Veterans’ Appeals

Must file a Notice of Disagreement.

Veterans pay nothing upfront for this disability appeals assistance. Allsup Veterans Appeals receives payment only from retroactive benefits once an appeal is successful. With personalized attention and a record of favorable outcomes, AVA continues to serve as a reliable resource for veterans seeking fair and accurate decisions from the VA.

While the VA system continues to evolve amid shifting policies and leadership, AVA stands as a steadfast support for veterans, delivering clear, reliable support when it’s needed most.

Veterans denied compensation or seeking a higher rating can contact Allsup Veterans Appeals for a free consultation and expert guidance on how to proceed. If you or a veteran you know has questions about VA disability benefits, please call (888) 320-6891 or visit https://www.allsupveteransappeals.com/free-evaluation or AllsupVeteransAppeals.com.



