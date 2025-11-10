Asurint Named a Top Provider in the 2025 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of screening solutions, has been named a top provider in the 2025 HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening. Ranking #2 overall, Asurint also placed #1 for Breadth of Service, #2 for Size of Deal, and #2 for Quality of Service, highlighting its commitment to providing smarter, faster, and fairer screening solutions for clients.

“We’re so grateful to be recognized by HRO Today as one of the top leaders in pre-employment screening,” says Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. “This honor is a reflection of our incredible clients and the entire Asurint team, from Account Management and Client Services to Compliance, Technology, Operations, and beyond. Their dedication, care, and commitment to client success are what make achievements like this possible. We’re thankful for the client partnerships we’ve built and remain committed to continuing to raise the bar on our offerings.

This recognition reflects Asurint’s dedication to building true partnerships with its clients, regardless of size. Going beyond transactional support or overly automated experiences, clients connect directly with real people through its live chat capabilities and receive personalized support from dedicated account managers, never a general support queue. This high-touch model ensures every client receives responsive, knowledgeable, and tailored support at every step.

“It’s an honor to see Asurint recognized among the industry’s best,” says John Tighe, VP of Account Management. “While others have scaled back their investments in client support, we’ve doubled down on it, strengthening our dedicated Account Management and Support teams. This award reflects the strong partnerships we’ve built and our ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class service. This recognition inspires us to keep pushing boundaries in pre-employment screening."

Asurint sets the standard in screening services through a client-first approach, backed by exclusive technology and deep industry expertise. With its proprietary SureSearch™ Technology, a rigorous compliance framework, and a dedicated client support Screen Team, Asurint empowers organizations to hire confidently and build safer, smarter workplaces.

About HRO Today Baker’s Dozen rankings

The HRO Today Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings represent one of the most respected and comprehensive benchmarks in the pre-employment screening industry, based entirely on customer feedback. Earning this distinction shows Asurint’s excellence in areas such as quality of service, breadth and complexity of deals, and overall client satisfaction.

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It’s not just efficient, it’s screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: www.asurint.com