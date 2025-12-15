A&M Capital Acquires Asurint

Greenwich, CT and Cleveland, OH, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&M Capital, a multi-strategy private equity investment firm, and Asurint (the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of background screening solutions, announced today that Asurint has been acquired by A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), A&M Capital's investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America.

Founded in 2005 by Gregg Gay and Connie Clore, Asurint blends advanced technology with human insights to deliver rapid, compliant, and comprehensive background screening results. The Company’s data-driven platform serves leading organizations across the Employment, Tenant, and Government screening sectors.

“We are thrilled to partner with the team at A&M Capital as Asurint enters its next era of growth,” said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. “A&M Capital believes deeply in our people, our platform, and the markets we serve. Our partnership will enable Asurint to invest even further in the technology and capabilities that matter most to our clients. This milestone not only strengthens the foundation our clients trust today—it expands our ability to innovate and introduce new capabilities that support their evolving needs. It is an incredible opportunity for our employees to grow, innovate, and shape the future of our industry.”

“I’m proud of the business we’ve built and am confident that we have the right team in place to lead Asurint into the future. I look forward to seeing the Company’s continued success in partnership with A&M Capital,” said Mr. Gay.

AMCP’s investment is expected to fuel Asurint’s next phase of strategic expansion and innovation. The partnership will enable the Company to further scale its advanced screening technology, expand service capabilities, and deepen its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to clients and partners.

“As the background screening industry continues to evolve, we have been impressed by Asurint’s compliance-first approach and seamless integration of cutting-edge technology and human insight, which we believe sets it apart from competitors,” said Jack McCarthy, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of A&M Capital. “We look forward to leveraging A&M Capital’s expertise in technology-enabled services and human capital management to build upon Asurint’s strong foundation and support the Company as it continues to deliver exceptional experiences to its valued clients.”

“We are excited to partner with Alla and the experienced Asurint management team to expand Asurint’s platform through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions,” said Alex Nivelle, Partner at A&M Capital. “We look forward to working closely with management to continue to scale the business and invest behind the proprietary technology-enabled solutions and capabilities that drive the greatest value for Asurint’s clients and partners.”

As part of the transaction, Guidepost Growth Equity, which first invested in Asurint in 2017, will sell all of its shares to A&M Capital.

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to Asurint, and Sidley Austin served as legal advisor. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to A&M Capital and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor. Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Guidepost.

About Asurint

Asurint is a leading provider of background screening solutions, offering comprehensive and customizable services to meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and accuracy, Asurint leverages advanced technology and deep industry expertise to deliver reliable results. The company's commitment to a people-first culture drives its success and distinguishes it within the industry. To learn more about Asurint, visit www.asurint.com.

About A&M Capital

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6 billion in total commitments across its strategies. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm. A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”) is A&M Capital’s investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total commitments of over $4 billion across three funds. AMCP partners with founders, families, corporates, and management teams, providing capital and strategic and operational assistance that it believes is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests across a range of sectors including Business Services, Healthcare Services, Government Services, Industrial Services, Financial Services, Packaging & Distribution Services, and more. Additional information is available at www.a-mcapital.com.

Contacts

Asurint

Kim Chochon

Vice President of Partnerships & Marketing

kchochon@asurint.com





A&M Capital

Lauren Katz

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Lauren@a-mcapital.com