Asurint Selected as a Top 100 Best Companies to Work For in the 2025 Maya Culture Awards

Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of background screening solutions, has been recognized as one of the top 100 U.S. companies to work for in the 2025 Maya Culture Awards. Being included among these companies is a powerful acknowledgment of the culture Asurint has built and continues to elevate.

The Maya Culture Awards evaluated over 5,000 organizations and conducted interviews with more than 20,000 employees nationwide to identify workplaces where individuals can truly thrive. This recognition underscores Asurint's commitment to fostering a progressive and supportive work environment.

“Being recognized as one of the top companies to work for is meaningful because it reflects who we are at our core,” says Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. “Our ONE values — Own, Nurture, Excel — aren’t posters on a wall; they show up every day in how our people support one another, innovate for our clients, and push Asurint forward. This award is really a celebration of our employees, whose commitment and spirit make Asurint a place where people can thrive.”

As a 20-year organization, Asurint’s average tenure is more than 5 years, a reflection of the strong engagement and commitment across their team. Asurint exemplifies its people-first culture by promoting from within, investing in employee development, and creating an environment where every team member feels connected, supported, and empowered to grow.

“Asurint’s culture is built on the belief that when people feel connected, supported, and empowered, they do their best work,” says Huda Leininger, Chief People Officer of Asurint. “Culture isn’t a backdrop for us; it’s a driver of performance. When employees are engaged and part of something meaningful, they bring forward their best ideas, innovate more, and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders. This recognition reflects the people-first foundation that fuels our success.”

About Maya

Maya is the world’s leading media platform at the center of how great companies are built. Maya transforms stories, research, and insights into trusted profiles, original shows, award-winning events, and data-driven research. The result is clarity and inspiration. The company helps leaders see beyond the noise, uncover what truly works, and shape the future of culture, customer experience, and product philosophy. To learn more about the 2025 Maya Culture Awards, visit https://www.readmaya.com/feature-mca-2025.

About Asurint

Asurint is a leading provider of background screening solutions, offering comprehensive and customizable services to meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and accuracy, Asurint leverages advanced technology and deep industry expertise to deliver reliable results. The company's commitment to a people-first culture drives its success and distinguishes it within the industry. To learn more about Asurint, visit www.asurint.com.