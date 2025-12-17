Asurint and OMNIA Partners Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class Screening Solutions

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of background screening solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with OMNIA Partners, the nation’s leading and largest Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), to deliver robust employment and tenant screening services to OMNIA Partner’s extensive network of members.

Through this strategic partnership, members benefit from Asurint’s exclusive, proven SureSearch™ technology, delivering faster, more reliable, data-driven screening decisions with greater accuracy. Additionally, members gain access to vetted services at preferred, cost-effective pricing and dedicated first-class client support.

"Partnering with OMNIA Partners extends Asurint’s reach through one of the most trusted procurement networks in the country,” said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. “OMNIA Partner’s commitment to creating value for its members perfectly aligns with our mission to deliver smarter, faster, and fairer screening solutions across pre-employment and tenant sectors.”

The employment and tenant screening markets are growing rapidly as organizations prioritize safety, compliance, and efficiency. Employment screening is projected to more than double by 2033, while tenant screening continues to expand with increased adoption of digital tools and analytics.

“Asurint brings a powerful combination of advanced technology, data accuracy, and exceptional service that aligns with what our members need in today’s fast-moving environment,” said Katie Owen, Group Vice President of Partner Development at OMNIA Partners. “This partnership expands the value we deliver by giving organizations a reliable, compliant, and highly efficient screening solution they can adopt with confidence.”

"We’re honored to form this trusted alliance with OMNIA Partners,” said Kim Chochon, Vice President of Marketing & Partnerships at Asurint. “Our collaboration will drive meaningful value through Asurint’s data-driven screening solutions, which will help members make more informed decisions and help build safer workplaces and communities.”

About OMNIA Partners

As the largest and most experienced group purchasing organization in America, OMNIA Partners empowers members with strategic sourcing capabilities while optimizing their procurement process. We’re committed to simplifying and enhancing procurement while improving efficiency. Finding cost-effective solutions that ensure the highest standard of quality is at the forefront of what we do. With a proven track record of success, OMNIA Partners relies on innovation and expertise to provide every benefit possible to the members we serve. For more information, please visit: www.omniapartners.com.

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It’s not just efficient, it’s screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: www.asurint.com