Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 3 TO NOVEMBER 7, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 3 to November 7, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/11/2025 FR0010451203 39 000 30,0862 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/11/2025 FR0010451203 53 765 29,382 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/11/2025 FR0010451203 37 901 29,4661 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/11/2025 FR0010451203 88 946 29,2368 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/11/2025 FR0010451203 94 773 29,0683 XPAR TOTAL 314 385 29,3438

Attachment