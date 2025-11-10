Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 3 TO NOVEMBER 7, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 3 to November 7, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6203/11/2025FR0010451203 39 000 30,0862XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6204/11/2025FR0010451203 53 765 29,382XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6205/11/2025FR0010451203 37 901 29,4661XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6206/11/2025FR0010451203 88 946 29,2368XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/11/2025FR0010451203 94 773 29,0683XPAR
   TOTAL 314 38529,3438 

