William H. Taft Presidential Silver Medal Available on November 17

WASHINGTON, DC, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the William H. Taft Presidential Silver Medal (product code S827) on Monday, November 17 at noon EST.

Taft served as the 27th president of the United States from March 4, 1909, to March 4, 1913. During his administration, he signed the first tariff revision since 1897, established a postal savings system, and prosecuted over 75 antitrust violations.

The 99.9% silver medal is encapsulated and packaged in a single presentation case and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Each medal is priced at $90. Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this product, enroll to the Presidential Silver Medal Subscription (enrollment code RJ), or view other Presidential medals.

The obverse (heads) was designed and engraved by Charles E. Barber, the 6th Chief Engraver. The obverse depicts a bust of the President with the inscription “WILLIAM H. TAFT.”

The reverse (tails) design was designed and engraved by George T. Morgan, assistant to Chief Engraver Barber before becoming the 7th Chief Engraver. It features the inscription “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MARCH 4, 1909.” Columbia is seated, bearing in her left hand a scroll. Below is a laurel branch with a ribbon bearing the inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The Capitol of the United States is in the background.

