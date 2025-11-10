Oculis Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results and Provides Company Update

Oculis accelerates its portfolio development with Privosegtor moving into the PIONEER pivotal program in Acute Optic Neuritis (AON) and Non-arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION) following positive FDA meeting

OCS-01 DIAMOND Phase 3 trials in diabetic macular edema (DME) remain on track for topline results expected in Q2 2026

Licaminlimab PREDICT-1 registrational trial, the first genotype-based trial to drive precision medicine in dry eye disease (DED), expected to start in Q4 2025

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $182.2 million as of September 30, 2025 plus recent $110 million financing, extend cash runway into 2029

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (“Oculis”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical needs in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided an overview of the Company’s progress.

Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis, stated: “Oculis has entered a pivotal stage in its transformation into a leader in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology, powered by its differentiated and innovative portfolio. We are excited about several key developments: OCS-01 eye drops Phase 3 in DME with anticipated readout in Q2 2026, the initiation of a first in class registrational trial with Licaminlimab in precision medicine for DED, and, very importantly, we are thrilled with our positive discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which paved the way to accelerate Privosegtor development in key unmet medical needs. Our recent financing now secures the resources needed for three pivotal trials in optic neuropathies, a potential market opportunity representing approximately $7 billion in the U.S. alone, with no available therapies. Supported by a strong balance sheet and a robust late-stage pipeline, we are well-positioned to achieve 6 pivotal readouts with the current funding, reinforcing our commitment to delivering groundbreaking treatments.”

Recent Clinical Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:

Privosegtor:

Following a successful meeting with the FDA, Oculis announced the launch of the PIONEER program, which will include three pivotal trials to support registration plans for Privosegtor in AON and NAION (management webcast available here for replay): The first two trials, PIONEER-1 and PIONEER-2, will evaluate Privosegtor following the acute onset of optic neuritis in a broad population consisting of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and those without MS. Primary endpoint will be low-contrast visual acuity (LCVA) at 3 months. Dosing and patient enrollment criteria will mirror the positive Phase 2 ACUITY trial, which demonstrated improvement in visual function and anatomical preservation of the retina in patients with AON. PIONEER-1 is expected to initiate in Q4 2025, with PIONEER-2 planned to follow in the first half of 2026. The third trial in the PIONEER program, PIONEER-3, will evaluate Privosegtor after the acute onset of NAION. This study shares the core design and operational elements with PIONEER-1 and PIONEER-2 and is expected to initiate in mid-2026. Running the PIONEER trials concurrently is expected to generate operational synergies, cost efficiencies, and to speed up Privosegtor development timelines.

Oculis will cross-reference the existing Privosegtor AON Investigational New Drug (IND) when submitting a new IND to the FDA for the acute treatment of relapses in multiple sclerosis (MS).

Successful ACUITY Phase 2 trial results in patients with AON were presented in late-breaking abstract sessions at the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) and the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) congresses.

OCS-01:

DIAMOND Phase 3 trials with OCS-01, aims to be the first eye drop for DME, are fully enrolled with over 800 patients across both trials. Topline results from both DIAMOND Phase 3 trials are expected in Q2 2026 with NDA submission to the FDA planned for 2H 2026.

DME affects approximately 37 million people worldwide and represents a ~$5 billion market opportunity with high unmet medical needs for early intervention and for patients with inadequate response to standard of care.

Licaminlimab:

Aligned with the FDA on the genotype-based development plan to drive precision medicine in DED. Registrational trial expected to initiate in Q4 2025 following three positive Phase 2 studies previously completed, including the demonstration of profound effects on TNFR1-positive patients.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2025, Oculis held cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of CHF 145.2 million or $182.2 million. Following the October capital raise, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments was close to $300 million, before disbursing offering expenses. Research and development expenses were CHF 14.1 million or $17.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to CHF 13.0 million or $15.0 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily due to increase in product development activities and associated personnel expenses. General and administrative expenses were CHF 6.4 million or $8.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to CHF 5.3 million or $6.2 million in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by share-based compensation expense and external professional services costs. Year-to-date net loss was CHF 75.4 million or $89.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to CHF 57.1 million or $64.8 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by advancements in clinical development programs, in particular the Phase 3 DIAMOND trials, and a CHF 6.9 million or $8.2 million increase in the non-cash fair value adjustment on warrant liabilities as a result of appreciation of underlying warrant fair value.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)







(Amounts in CHF thousands) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Property and equipment 528 385 Intangible assets 13,292 13,292 Right-of-use assets 2,576 1,303 Other non-current assets 532 476 Total non-current assets 16,928 15,456 Current assets Other current assets 4,306 5,605 Accrued income 1,422 629 Short-term financial assets 98,740 70,955 Cash and cash equivalents 46,440 27,708 Total current assets 150,908 104,897 TOTAL ASSETS 167,836 120,353 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity Share capital 559 446 Share premium 466,858 344,946 Reserve for share-based payment 26,514 16,062 Actuarial loss on post-employment benefit obligations (1,835) (2,233) Treasury shares (35) (10) Cumulative translation adjustments (467) (271) Accumulated losses (361,000) (285,557) Total equity 130,594 73,383 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 2,045 865 Defined benefit pension liabilities 1,470 1,870 Total non-current liabilities 3,515 2,735 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,221 5,871 Accrued expenses and other payables 19,942 18,198 Short-term lease liabilities 421 315 Warrant liabilities 12,143 19,851 Total current liabilities 33,727 44,235 Total liabilities 37,242 46,970 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 167,836 120,353

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss (Unaudited)

(Amounts in CHF thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Grant income 243 216 788 683 Operating income 243 216 788 683 Research and development expenses (14,117) (12,999) (43,797) (40,320) General and administrative expenses (6,422) (5,348) (18,030) (16,307) Operating expenses (20,539) (18,347) (61,827) (56,627) Operating loss (20,296) (18,131) (61,039) (55,944) Finance income 438 556 1,451 1,797 Finance expense (162) (264) (592) (393) Fair value adjustment on warrant liabilities 3,089 (445) (9,056) (2,143) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 89 (1,888) (6,211) (361) Finance result 3,454 (2,041) (14,408) (1,100) Loss before tax for the period (16,842) (20,172) (75,447) (57,044) Income tax benefit (expense) (13) (18) 4 (78) Loss for the period (16,855) (20,190) (75,443) (57,122) Loss per share: Basic and diluted loss attributable to equity holders (0.32) (0.48) (1.48) (1.44)

About Oculis

Oculis is a global biopharmaceutical company (Nasdaq: OCS; XICE: OCS) focused on innovations addressing neuro-ophthalmic conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Oculis’ highly differentiated late-stage clinical pipeline includes three core product candidates: Privosegtor, a neuroprotective candidate in the PIONEER program which consists of studies intended to support registration plans for treatment in optic neuropathies like acute optic neuritis (AON) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), with potentially broad clinical applications in various other neuro-ophthalmic and neurological diseases; OCS-01, an eye drop in pivotal registration studies, aiming to become the first non-invasive topical treatment for diabetic macular edema (DME); and Licaminlimab, a novel, topical anti-TNFα in Phase 2, which is being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease (DED). Headquartered in Switzerland with operations in the U.S. and Iceland, Oculis is led by an experienced management team with a successful track record and supported by leading international healthcare investors.

For more information, please visit: www.oculis.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

