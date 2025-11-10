Tenable Named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®(NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced it has been named a Leader in the first-ever 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms. Tenable was positioned highest for Ability to Execute and furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.

Tenable was also positioned as a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Exposure Management 2025 Vendor Assessment and The Forrester Wave™: Unified Vulnerability Management, Q3 2025 .

Tenable’s mission has always been to help organizations understand and reduce risk. That started with identifying vulnerabilities in traditional IT environments, but as the attack surface expanded, so did Tenable’s capabilities. Today, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform delivers the most complete view of risk across the modern attack surface - including AI, cloud, IT, identity, third party, web apps and OT - showing organizations where they’re exposed and how to close those gaps fast.

“To us, being named a Leader in the very first Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms is a huge stamp of approval for the approach we’ve taken to identify attack surface changes and proactively provide our customers with ways to monitor and close exposures in their environments,” said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO, Tenable. “We knew that just reacting to cybersecurity threats wasn't enough. Our whole strategy is about getting ahead of the exposures, and we're seeing how much that proactive approach is paying off for our customers.”

With risk-based analytics and the industry’s most open ecosystem of 300+ integrations, more than 44,000 organizations trust Tenable to move beyond point solutions and take control of cyber risk. Having a complete, contextualized view of risk and advanced prioritization capabilities helps organizations to focus their resources on the exposures that matter most, before attackers can exploit them.

The Tenable One platform is at the forefront of the market’s shift to exposure management. Gartner coined the term Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) as a framework to help organizations proactively reduce cyber risk. Exposure Assessment Platforms are the foundational technology needed to support CTEM. Tenable’s early adoption of exposure management has helped the company remain a market leader in the shift from vulnerability management to exposure management.

“With the weaponization of AI, detection and response is no longer adequate,” continued Thurmond. “Today’s modern enterprise requires a preemptive approach and a single, holistic view of the attack surface. That’s what exposure management is all about and Tenable One is the only platform that delivers it.”

For more context on Tenable’s position as a Leader in this market, please see today’s blog post from Mark Thurmond here .

To read the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms today, visit: Gartner.com

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, By Mitchell Schneider, Dhivya Poole, Jonathan Nunez, November 10, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .