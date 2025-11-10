Eight Semifinalists Named for 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation today announced that it has selected eight semifinalists for the 2025 Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal®. They are:

C.J. Allen, Georgia Southern University, LB, Junior

Rueben Bain, University of Miami, DE, Junior

Caleb Downs, Ohio State University, S, Junior

Keldric Faulk, Auburn University, DE, Junior

Bishop Fitzgerald, University of Southern California, S, Senior

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, DE, Senior

Leonard Moore, University of Notre Dame, CB, Sophomore

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, LB, Junior

This group of semifinalists features six Associated Press midseason All-America first team members and is composed of three defensive lineman, three linebackers, and two defensive backs. Three of the selections are from the SEC, two from the Big Ten one player each from both the ACC and Big XII, as well as Notre Dame.

Finalists will be announced Nov. 20.

A national voter poll will select the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which will be presented in Newport Beach, Calif., on Dec. 7, at The Pacific Club.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.

Media who wish to attend the awards presentation may request credentials by contacting Trent Rush (trush@lottimpacttrophy.org) by Dec. 1.

Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy

2024 — Travis Hunter, University of Colorado

2023 — Junior Colson, University of Michigan

2022 — Will Anderson Jr., University of Alabama

2021 — Aidan Hutchinson, University of Michigan

2020 — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern University

2019 — Derek Brown, Auburn University

2018 — Josh Allen, University of Kentucky

2017 — Josey Jewell, University of Iowa

2016 — Jabrill Peppers, University of Michigan

2015 — Carl Nassib, Penn State

2014 — Eric Kendricks, UCLA

2013 — Anthony Barr, UCLA

2012 — Manti Te’o, University of Notre Dame

2011 — Luke Kuechly, Boston College

2010 — J.J. Watt, University of Wisconsin

2009 — Jerry Hughes, Texas Christian University

2008 — James Laurinaitis, Ohio State University

2007 — Glenn Dorsey, Louisiana State University

2006 — Dante Hughes, University of California, Berkeley

2005 — DeMeco Ryans, University of Alabama

2004 — David Pollack, University of Georgia

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy:

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT® is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation's top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT® Trophy visit: www.LottImpactTrophy.org

About Allied Universal:

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com .

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications – North America

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c81c5f4b-4ed1-4d59-88ab-cae6e5b62d50