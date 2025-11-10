Eight Semifinalists Named for 2025 Lott IMPACT Trophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation today announced that it has selected eight semifinalists for the 2025 Lott IMPACT® Trophy, presented by Allied Universal®. They are:
- C.J. Allen, Georgia Southern University, LB, Junior
- Rueben Bain, University of Miami, DE, Junior
- Caleb Downs, Ohio State University, S, Junior
- Keldric Faulk, Auburn University, DE, Junior
- Bishop Fitzgerald, University of Southern California, S, Senior
- Cashius Howell, Texas A&M, DE, Senior
- Leonard Moore, University of Notre Dame, CB, Sophomore
- Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, LB, Junior
This group of semifinalists features six Associated Press midseason All-America first team members and is composed of three defensive lineman, three linebackers, and two defensive backs. Three of the selections are from the SEC, two from the Big Ten one player each from both the ACC and Big XII, as well as Notre Dame.
Finalists will be announced Nov. 20.
A national voter poll will select the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, which will be presented in Newport Beach, Calif., on Dec. 7, at The Pacific Club.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Media who wish to attend the awards presentation may request credentials by contacting Trent Rush (trush@lottimpacttrophy.org) by Dec. 1.
Previous Winners of the Lott IMPACT Trophy
2024 — Travis Hunter, University of Colorado
2023 — Junior Colson, University of Michigan
2022 — Will Anderson Jr., University of Alabama
2021 — Aidan Hutchinson, University of Michigan
2020 — Paddy Fisher, Northwestern University
2019 — Derek Brown, Auburn University
2018 — Josh Allen, University of Kentucky
2017 — Josey Jewell, University of Iowa
2016 — Jabrill Peppers, University of Michigan
2015 — Carl Nassib, Penn State
2014 — Eric Kendricks, UCLA
2013 — Anthony Barr, UCLA
2012 — Manti Te’o, University of Notre Dame
2011 — Luke Kuechly, Boston College
2010 — J.J. Watt, University of Wisconsin
2009 — Jerry Hughes, Texas Christian University
2008 — James Laurinaitis, Ohio State University
2007 — Glenn Dorsey, Louisiana State University
2006 — Dante Hughes, University of California, Berkeley
2005 — DeMeco Ryans, University of Alabama
2004 — David Pollack, University of Georgia
