MEXC Lists Allora (ALLO) with Zero Trading Fees and $60,000 in ALLO & 25,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of Allora (ALLO) in its Innovation Zone. Trading for the ALLO/USDT pair begins November 11, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC), followed by the ALLO/USDC pair at 13:20 (UTC). To celebrate the listing, MEXC is offering limited-time zero trading fees and hosting an Airdrop+ event with $60,000 in ALLO and 25,000 USDT in rewards.

Allora is a self-improving decentralized AI network that enables applications to leverage smarter and more secure AI through a network of machine learning models. ALLO serves as the native token of the Allora Network, facilitating inferences, topic participation, staking, and reward distribution. The token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 ALLO.

Zero-Fee Trading Promotion

To celebrate the listing of ALLO , MEXC is offering zero trading fees for both spot trading pairs. The ALLO/USDT pair will have no trading fees from November 11, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) until November 25, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC). The ALLO/USDC pair will maintain zero trading fees permanently until further notice. Additionally, MEXC Convert will be available starting November 11, 2025, at 14:00 (UTC), enabling users to instantly convert tokens with fixed rates and no slippage.

Airdrop+ Event

The Airdrop+ event runs from November 10, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) to November 17, 2025, at 13:00 (UTC) and includes the following benefits:

Benefit 1: Users who deposit and trade ALLO can enter a lucky draw to share $60,000 in ALLO tokens.

Users who complete 25 lucky draws can win an additional 25,000 USDT in futures bonuses.

As a leading global exchange, MEXC offers rapid listing efficiency, over 3,000 tokens, daily airdrop rewards, competitive trading fees, deep liquidity, and robust security measures, continuing to provide diverse opportunities for its global trading community.

For full listing and event details, please visit the official announcement .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

