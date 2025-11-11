Amaze Extends Partnership with Adobe Express, Expands Platform Access to Creators in India

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced an extension to its partnership with Adobe Express, the quick and easy create-anything app. This phase of the partnership extends access to India, a country with over 2 million monetized content creators and $350 billion in consumer spending according to a recent report1. The expansion into India will allow even more entrepreneurs and brands to design, sell, and grow their online businesses using Amaze’s integrated e-commerce and creative tools.

Through the Adobe Express integration, creators on Amaze can seamlessly design custom merchandise without leaving the platform, simplifying the process from concept to commerce. With this international expansion, Amaze and Adobe are empowering a broader community of global creators to turn ideas into real products while overcoming traditional barriers to entry in e-commerce.

"Creators on the Amaze platform can design, sell, and fulfill merchandise orders easier than ever before with the Adobe Express integration," said Aaron Day, CEO at Amaze. "Expanding these capabilities internationally to reach even more creators is very exciting. We are excited for our creators in India to take advantage of the Amaze experience we showcased at the Adobe MAX Conference last month.

Amaze highlighted the capabilities of its creator commerce platform at the Adobe MAX Conference, which took place October 28-30 in Los Angeles. This immersive and interactive exhibit provided attendees with insight into the current and future state of the rapidly growing creator economy. Additionally, visitors participated in an anonymous confessional booth to ask questions or give candid thoughts on challenges, trends, and current events within the creator industry.

Learn more about this event at max.adobe.com .

