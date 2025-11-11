Autonomous Platforms Disrupting Military UGV Market Projected to Reach $2.87 Billion

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary



NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous platforms are disrupting the military UGV market through advances in radar & lidar technologies, AI, autonomy, and sensor technology, enabling them to perform critical tasks like logistics, reconnaissance, and explosive ordnance disposal with less human control. A report from Mordor Intelligence said that the military UGV market size stands at USD 1.96 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2030, reflecting a 7.92% CAGR over the forecast period. Strong demand for autonomous platforms that protect soldiers from improvised explosive devices, munitions fragments, and small-arms fire anchors presents revenue opportunities. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, and edge computing expand mission profiles from reconnaissance to combat logistics. Heightened geopolitical risk in Eastern Europe and the Indo-Pacific drives urgent procurement cycles, while the growing feasibility of manned–unmanned teaming reshapes tactical doctrine. Competitive intensity remains moderate as prime contractors rely on classified integration skills, yet specialized robotics firms inject innovation through partnerships focused on electronic-warfare (EW)-resilient autonomy. Key takeaways in the report were: By application, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) held 44.5% of the military UGV market share in 2024; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) is poised to grow at a 10.22% CAGR through 2030; By mobility platform, tracked systems led with 59.65% share in 2024, while wheeled platforms are forecasted to expand at an 8.35% CAGR to 2030; By mode of operation, tele-operated vehicles accounted for 68.98% share in 2024, whereas semi-autonomous platforms will advance at an 8.39% CAGR during the outlook period; By weight class, small systems dominated with a 44.5% share in 2024, and medium systems are projected to register a 9.43% CAGR up to 2030; and By geography, North America captured 38.63% revenue in 2024; Europe is anticipated to record an 8.42% CAGR through 2030. Active Companies leading the way in autonomous and/or artificial intelligence operations include VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV).

The Mordor Intelligence report added: “Fusion engines that combine LiDAR, thermal, and radar imagery now achieve 95% obstacle recognition accuracy during field trials by the US Joint AI Center.[3]Source: U.S. Department of Defense Joint AI Center, “DoD Adopts Ethical Principles for Artificial Intelligence,” ai.mil European programs funded by the European Defense Fund (EDF) demonstrate 100-kilometer convoy runs without human intervention, proving the reliability of edge computing under electronic warfare stress. Continuous on-board learning reduces bandwidth requirements, allowing vehicles to sustain ISR missions with intermittent communications. These technological milestones unlock wider mission envelopes and lower the cognitive load on operators, broadening the military UGV market across combat arms.”

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Unveils the Varan UGV - Leading the Ground Autonomy Revolution- VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) a defense-technology company redefining autonomous mission systems, announced the upcoming field testing of its Varan UGV, a next-generation, highly autonomous and modular ground platform engineered from the ground up with the goal to transform the modern battlefield. Testing is scheduled to begin in December 2025 in Europe with a major defense industry partner, pursuant to all required regulatory approvals.

The Varan represents a fundamental shift in defense innovation - a response to the new reality where a small, inexpensive drone can neutralize a heavily armoured vehicle. As the balance of power shifts from traditional armour to autonomous intelligence, the Varan stands at the forefront of what many are calling the next drone revolution - only this time, on the ground. The name, inspired by the Varan lizard, reflects its instinctive ability to move with precision, remain undetected, and dominate any terrain through AI-driven autonomy.

Built as a true force multiplier, the Varan is designed to deliver exceptional mobility, adaptability and modularity. Its proprietary drive train employs independently actuated suspension legs, combining the agility of robotic platforms with the speed of wheeled vehicles and the terrain dominance of tracked systems. Powered by VisionWave’s cutting-edge 4D radar and proprietary autonomous navigation engine, the Varan operates both individually and in coordinated swarms, navigating complex terrain, avoiding obstacles, and detecting ground and aerial threats in real time.

The platform’s mission-adaptable modularity allows rapid reconfiguration with a variety of payloads, including:

Counter-UAS modules for air-threat interception and perimeter defense

Active Protection Systems (APS) for vehicle survivability

Remote Weapon Systems (RWS) for tactical engagement

Troop and supply transport configurations

CASEVAC modules for casualty evacuation and battlefield medical support.



Available in electric and hybrid variants, the Varan is optimized for stealth, endurance, and rapid deployment—delivering autonomy, reduced logistical footprint and cost efficiency compared with any comparable system in development today. Developed by VisionWave’s UK engineering team under the leadership of Jez Williman, Head of Ground Vehicle Development, the Varan was designed and built in Britain using scalable, interoperable architecture to support mass production and multi-domain integration.

“The Varan represents a new generation of battlefield intelligence,” said Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. “It’s more than a vehicle - it’s a living system of automation and adaptability. As one of the participants in early autonomous vehicle research projects that contributed to the broader ecosystem later showcased in the DARPA Grand Challenge - the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency competition that pioneered modern self-driving systems - it feels like a full-circle moment to see how far autonomous mobility has advanced. As UGVs become the next great evolution of unmanned warfare, Varan stands ready to lead that revolution.” Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ), a global leader in vision and light control technologies, recently unveiled its next-generation Smart-Vision Camera Monitor System (CMS) for the bus and coach market at Busworld 2025, the world’s premier bus and coach exhibition. The advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), featuring AI-driven safety enhancements, is showcased in Gauzy’s Booth 711, Hall 7, and on four buses in Yutong’s Booth 305, Hall 3, the world’s largest bus OEM.

Incorporating Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)'s cutting-edge CVflow AI Systems-on-Chip (SoCs), including the ASIL C certified CV2FS AI SoC, Gauzy’s next-generation AI-powered Smart-Vision CMS delivers real-time object detection, adaptive overlays, and advanced driver assistance functions with industry-leading AI performance per watt, low latency, and superior image quality. The collaboration with Ambarella, a global leader in edge AI perception processing, enables Smart-Vision to provide drivers with reliable visibility in all lighting and weather conditions, automated hazard detection, and predictive safety features that significantly reduce blind spots and collision risks.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) recently announced a strategic cooperation to co-develop AI-powered collaborative robots (cobots). This partnership combines Aptiv’s industry-leading portfolio, including Wind River platforms and tools—with Robust.AI’s robotics expertise and human-centered design to accelerate innovation in warehouse and industrial automation.

"Aptiv, together with our strategic partners, is enabling the future of the intelligent edge through technologies that sense, think, act, and optimize in real time," said Javed Khan, Executive Vice President and President of Software, Advanced Safety and User Experience, Aptiv. "By combining Aptiv’s intelligent perception, compute, and software solutions with Robust.AI’s innovative robotics platform, we are accelerating the deployment of scalable, AI-powered solutions that deliver real value across multiple industries."

Apium Swarm Robotics, Inc. a developer of distributed autonomy for unmanned systems, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT), a U.S. based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security.

Through this agreement, Apium joins the Red Cat Futures Initiative, an industry-wide robotics and autonomous systems (RAS) consortium dedicated to putting the most advanced and interoperable uncrewed aircraft systems into the hands of warfighters.

The announcement follows successful integration of Apium’s technology onto Red Cat’s Teal 2 drone enabling the drones to autonomously perform multi-agent missions at the Army’s ACM-UAS Industry Day at Fort Rucker, Alabama. The demonstration showcased the value of decentralized, scalable drone swarming for modern military operations.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), a global defense technology leader delivering software-enabled disruptive autonomous systems, recently announced a collaboration with OpenJAUS, LLC., a leader in middleware software solutions for unmanned and robotic systems, to integrate the JAUS standard into AV_Halo™ Command, a first-of-its-kind cross-architecture software solution for controlling uncrewed systems (UxS).

The collaboration integrates AV_Halo Command’s modular software and suite of application programming interfaces (APIs) with the OpenJAUS software development kit (SDK), creating a unified, open-standards framework for rapid UxS and control system integration. The integration extends AV_Halo compatibility to seamlessly incorporate JAUS-compliant assets, allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to integrate their platforms faster and more easily.

