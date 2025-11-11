Camfil Video Series Tackles Data Center Efficiency Through Advanced Air Filtration

Riverdale, NJ, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global electricity demand surges from the explosive growth of artificial intelligence and data center operations, Camfil USA, a world leader in air filtration technology, has launched an educational video series, titled Energy Matters, explaining the link between air filters and energy consumption.

The new series, hosted by IAQ expert Mark Davidson and streaming on Camfil USA’s YouTube Channel, explores how improved air filtration design, real-world data, and predictive modeling can help data center and facility managers reduce operational costs and carbon emissions. Each video in the series breaks down complex energy and air filtration topics into clear, actionable insights, ranging from understanding HVAC pressure drop to implementing predictive software for long-term savings.

“Air filters are far more complex and influential over operational costs than you may have imagined,” said Mark Davidson, Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials at Camfil,

“Camfil’s LCC software draws on raw data to predict how a filter will accumulate dirt and how this affects airflow resistance and the subsequent impact on electrical consumption. This gives facility managers overseeing data centers a degree of control over energy costs that they may not have realized was ever possible.”

Highlights from the Series

A Data-Driven Approach to Energy Efficiency

Each episode of Camfil’s new series highlights proven strategies that help facilities reduce fan power requirements and optimize energy use. The series is part of Camfil’s broader efforts to provide free, accessible air quality information to the public, breaking down complex scientific concepts into digestible videos approximately a minute in length. Viewers will discover how Camfil’s high-performance air filters, CAM Labs, and Life Cycle Costing software combine decades of field data with predictive analytics to deliver measurable savings and sustainability gains.

Learn how to take control of your facility’s energy consumption, one filter at a time. The full series of videos is available now on Camfil USA’s official YouTube Channel.

About Camfil



Camfil USA Air Filters

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 29 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 35+ countries, and 5,700 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you protect people, processes, and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us.

