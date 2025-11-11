Combined Arms Celebrates 10 Years and 100,000 Veterans Served, Transforming How America Delivers Care to Its Military Community

HOUSTON, TX, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Download broadcast-quality video of 10-year-anniversary [here].

Combined Arms, a national technology nonprofit that has transformed how veterans and military families access critical resources, celebrates its 10th anniversary this week, marking a decade of measurable impact and innovation in connecting veteran services across the United States. Just in time for that landmark, Combined Arms also reaches 100,000 veterans and military families who have created profiles for services across the nation.

Every year, 200,000 service members transition to civilian life, facing fragmented agencies, nonprofits, and benefits systems—each with separate intake processes, eligibility rules, and wait times. This "response gap" forces veterans to wait weeks or months for critical services, with tens of thousands falling through the cracks.

Founded on November 9, 2015, by a coalition of veterans and community partners in Houston, Combined Arms was built to create an interconnected network. Operating as the "GPS" for veteran services, Combined Arms is a one-stop technology-enabled, data-informed platform that connects veterans to housing, healthcare, employment, financial assistance, and mental health resources in hours, not months.

“Combined Arms started with a simple mission: help veterans access the resources they need without delay,” said Mike Hutchings, Chief Executive Officer of Combined Arms. “In ten years, we’ve built a network of more than 300 vetted partner organizations—creating the most comprehensive veteran services ecosystem in the country that has served 100,000 veterans. What began in Houston is now a national model for efficiency, data transparency, and rapid response, transforming how veterans and military families access care. Our success at the state level is also shaping conversations in Washington D.C. about how to modernize military transition and service delivery nationwide.”

When local, state, and federal partners share information and work together, veterans are met with dignity, stability, and hope rather than barriers and delay. Here are just a few examples of how coordinated care transformed lives.

A U.S. Army Sergeant, through a swift referral to NextOp, transitioned seamlessly from service to civilian employment—landing a full-time position within just 15 days. A Houston-based mother of three found stability through Combined Arms’ network, receiving deposit assistance from Family Houston, access to food and financial education, and support for both wellness and employment.

Then there’s the Vietnam War Navy veteran who arrived at Faith Mission with nothing but the clothes on his back. Through coordinated action by the Northwest Texas Coalition and Combined Arms, he was placed in a Texas State Veteran Home, enrolled in VA healthcare, and rediscovered dignity and community.

These are not isolated stories but representative of a nationally replicable model of coordinated care: a system that ensures no veteran or family member faces their transition alone.

Over the past decade, Combined Arms connected more than 100,000 members of the military community to critical resources, generated over $560 million in economic impact, and built the nation’s largest coordinated network of 300+ vetted partner organizations serving veterans through a single, integrated platform.

More than five years ago, Combined Arms launched the Texas Veterans Network (TVN), making Texas the first fully interconnected state for veteran services. As the state with the largest veteran footprint, Combined Arms’ home state has built a massive supportive ecosystem supported by a vast array of partner organizations.

“The Lone Star State is home to more veterans than any other state in the nation, and it is our privilege to serve them through our partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission,” said Texas Veterans Network Executive Director Mia Garcia. “We have integrated our technology platform with coordinated in-person outreach and intake system that helps veterans feel seen and heard.”

Combined Arms successfully expanded partnerships with state governments and municipalities in Virginia, South Carolina, and New York City, bringing its proven technology and coordinated care approach to veterans across diverse communities—from major metropolitan areas to rural regions.

"Our network reaches veterans across all 50 states and two territories, and our state partnerships with Texas, Virginia, South Carolina, and New York City prove what's possible when you integrate technology with coordinated care," said Bryan Escobedo, Chief Growth Officer and co-founder of Combined Arms. "We're ready to bring this proven model to every state that's serious about closing the response gap and ensure that help is never out of reach for a veteran in crisis.”

Through its proprietary technology and human-centered intake process, veterans share their information once and are automatically connected to multiple local organizations that can simultaneously meet their needs. The 24/7 platform ensures veterans can access support whenever crisis strikes, not just during business hours. The organization’s data platform also provides real-time insight to policymakers and service providers, mapping unmet needs and eliminating duplication across state and nonprofit systems.

State and local governments partner with Combined Arms because the platform delivers real-time analytics, eliminates fragmented systems, and provides outcome metrics instead of process reporting—all without requiring new infrastructure.

As it enters its second decade, Combined Arms plans to expand its state partnerships, deepen integration with federal and local systems, and use its real-time data to shape policy and improve funding allocation for veterans nationwide.

About Combined Arms

Combined Arms is a veteran-operated nonprofit based in Houston, Texas, that connects transitioning service members, veterans, and their families to critical resources through a single, technology-enabled platform. By integrating over 300 partner organizations nationwide, Combined Arms delivers coordinated, rapid support in housing, employment, healthcare, and mental health—closing the "response gap" for veterans in need. With state partnerships in Virginia, South Carolina, and New York City, Combined Arms is scaling its proven model to modernize veteran service delivery across America. Learn more at www.combinedarms.us.

Attachments