Dentistry Expert Dr. Heather Rowlands Explains How Dental Crowns Protect Damaged Teeth in HelloNation Magazine

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do dental crowns actually work to protect teeth that have been weakened or damaged? Dr. Heather Rowlands of Ember Dental Arts in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, offers clear and practical answers in a recent HelloNation Magazine article . While many associate crowns with cosmetic improvements, Dr. Rowlands emphasizes that their primary role is to reinforce teeth that are at risk of breaking or failing due to decay, injury, or previous procedures.

Dental crowns function much like a helmet for a tooth. When a tooth becomes cracked, worn down, or structurally compromised, it loses the ability to handle normal daily pressure from chewing. Without intervention, such teeth are at greater risk of fracturing, which can lead to pain, infection, or even tooth loss. Dr. Rowlands explains that placing a crown over the affected tooth provides a stable outer layer that restores function and helps avoid further complications. In this way, crowns are often a preventive solution, not just a repair.

One of the most common uses for crowns is following a root canal. After the internal portion of a tooth is cleaned and sealed during this procedure, the tooth itself often becomes more fragile. Dr. Rowlands notes that a crown is essential in these cases to reinforce the tooth and prevent future damage. Without it, a root canal-treated tooth could easily break, negating the work done and potentially leading to more extensive procedures later.

Crowns are also a go-to treatment for teeth with large fillings or advanced decay. When cavities become too big for a simple filling to hold, a crown offers full coverage protection. Dr. Rowlands explains that crowns can seal off the entire tooth, reducing the chance of reinfection and strengthening the structure to withstand daily wear. This makes them particularly useful in molars and premolars, which take on the majority of the force from chewing.

In terms of materials, crowns are available in several forms. Dr. Rowlands points out that porcelain and ceramic crowns are highly popular for their ability to mimic natural teeth, making them suitable for visible areas like front teeth. Meanwhile, metal and porcelain-fused-to-metal crowns are known for their strength and are often selected for back teeth that require extra durability. Each option serves a specific purpose depending on the patient’s dental needs and priorities, and choosing the right type is something best discussed with a qualified provider.

Getting a dental crown involves a few key steps. First, the affected tooth is reshaped to create space for the crown. Then, an impression or scan is taken to ensure a custom fit. While the permanent crown is being fabricated, patients wear a temporary one to protect the tooth in the meantime. Once the custom crown is ready, it is permanently cemented into place. Dr. Rowlands emphasizes that while the process takes more than one visit, it is designed to ensure both comfort and precision in the final result.

Even though crowns are built to last—often between 10 to 15 years or longer—Dr. Rowlands reminds patients that proper care is essential. Brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits are necessary to prevent decay around the base of the crown and to ensure the underlying tooth remains healthy. Patients are also advised to avoid chewing hard objects like ice or pens, which could damage or dislodge the crown over time.

Waiting too long to address a damaged tooth can often result in greater problems. Dr. Rowlands advises taking action before a tooth reaches the point of no return. Once a tooth fractures beyond repair, the only remaining option may be extraction, which leads to even more invasive and costly treatments like implants or bridges. Crowns, when used early, can prevent these outcomes and help maintain long-term oral health.

In the article, Dr. Rowlands encourages patients to view crowns not just as cosmetic fixes but as an essential part of restorative dentistry . Their ability to restore tooth strength, prevent fractures, and extend the life of vulnerable teeth makes them a critical component of protective dental care.

The full article, titled How Crowns Protect Damaged Teeth , offers further insights from Dr. Heather Rowlands on when crowns are appropriate and how they help preserve dental health.

