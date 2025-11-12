BIO-key Partners with VaporVM to Expand Reach of its Advanced Identity and Access Management and Biometric Cybersecurity Solutions in Middle East and Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates and HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BKYI), a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, has executed a strategic partnership with VaporVM, a global leader in cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services headquartered in Dubai, U.A.E.

This collaboration expands the potential for BIO-key to deliver its robust identity, authentication, and access management solutions to enterprises, public sector organizations, and institutions across the Middle East and Africa. The partnership combines VaporVM’s cloud-native expertise, regional presence and customer base with BIO-key’s award-winning PortalGuard® IAM platform, to deliver secure, seamless, and compliant digital transformation solutions for organizations operating across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

VaporVM will integrate and promote BIO-key’s complete portfolio of IAM and biometric solutions, providing local expertise, technical support, partner enablement, and deployment services across the region. BIO-key technologies offered through VaporVM include:

PortalGuard – a comprehensive IAM platform supporting MFA, SSO, and centralized access management

Passkey:YOU™ – a FIDO2-compliant passwordless solution

PIN:You™ – a secure, tokenless, user-friendly PIN-based authentication method

WEB-key – a proven biometric engine for strong authentication

Identity-Bound Biometrics – binding access to the individual, not a device or credential

Certified biometric scanners including PIV-Pro and EcoID III

“The collaboration combines Vapor VM’s cloud-native expertise with BIO-key’s award-winning IAM platform, PortalGuard, and biometric authentication solutions. Together, they will deliver stronger identity security, simplified access management, and compliance-driven solutions for enterprises operating across AWS, Azure, and GCP. This partnership allows us to strengthen our customers’ defenses against cyber threats while ensuring a secure and seamless digital transformation,” said Fadi Alotaibi, Regional Channel Manager at VaporVM.

“Our VaporVM partnership marks an exciting evolution in our regional strategy that builds on recent regional successes. Together, we’re bringing local expertise and world-class identity security to enterprises across the Middle East and Africa. This partnership extends our commitment to empowering customers with secure, scalable, and compliant digital transformation,” stated Nicholas Prinz, Regional Director of Middle East & Africa, BIO-key International.

“Combining our unique IAM and biometric capabilities with VaporVM’s deep regional expertise and approved vendor credentials should substantially expand our enterprise reach across the Middle East and Africa. Together, we are building a stronger cybersecurity ecosystem rooted in innovation and local collaboration,” added Alex Rocha, Managing Director, BIO-key International (EMEA).

About VAPOR VM (www.vaporvm.com)

VaporVM is a global technology and consulting company specializing in cloud transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and managed services. With a strong presence across the Middle East, Europe, and North America, VaporVM helps enterprises accelerate innovation and strengthen resilience through modern, secure, and scalable IT solutions.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

