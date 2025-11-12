MEXC Joins Forces with Chiliz to Launch "CHZ Frenzy" Campaign with $1 Million Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has joined forces with CHZ (Chiliz) to launch the "CHZ Frenzy" campaign, featuring a $1 million prize pool. The campaign runs from November 12 to December 11, 2025, and offers users zero trading fees, staking rewards of up to 400% APR, and exclusive rewards including the iPhone Air and AirPods Max.

Campaign Highlights

Event 1: Zero Fees on CHZ Trading

Users can trade CHZ with zero fees across spot pairs (CHZ/USDT, CHZ/USDC) and futures (CHZUSDT). This benefit may not be available in certain regions.

Event 2: CHZ All-Star Spin

Trade CHZ and fan tokens to win from a $300,000 prize pool, including the iPhone Air and AirPods Max.

Event 3: Stake CHZ to Unlock Up to 400% APR

New users can stake between 3,600 and 10,000 CHZ for 3 days to unlock up to 400% APR. Participation requires completion of advanced KYC verification. Rewards are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 4: New User Exclusive - Deposit & Trade to Share 1.6 Million CHZ & $250,000

Task 1: Deposit & Trade Spot to Share 600,000 CHZ

Deposit at least 100 USDT (or equivalent) and complete at least 100 USDT in spot trading for eligible tokens to receive 200 CHZ.

Eligible tokens: CHZ, PSG, JUV, BAR, ASM, NAP, LUFC, SCCP, CPFC, EFC.

Rewards are limited to the first 3,000 participants.



Task 2: Boost Spot Trades to Share 1,000,000 CHZ

Achieve a total of 5,000 USDT in spot trading volume for eligible tokens.

Eligible tokens: CHZ, PSG, JUV, BAR, ASM, NAP, LUFC, SCCP, CPFC, EFC.

Rewards are distributed proportionally by trading volume, with a maximum of 6,000 CHZ per user.



Task 3: Welcome Bonus for New Futures Users – Share $250,000 Futures Bonuses

Trade BAR futures and reach the required volume to earn rewards on a first-come, first-served basis.



Event 5: Trade Futures to Share $200,000 Futures Bonuses

Task 1: Trade CHZ Futures to Share $50,000 Futures Bonuses

Trade CHZ futures with a cumulative volume of at least 20,000 USDT to qualify for a share of the $50,000 bonus pool, with a maximum of $50 per user.



Task 2: Futures Leaderboard – $150,000 Futures Bonuses

Only users who have completed Task 1 are eligible.

Trade any futures pairs with a total volume of at least 200,000 USDT for a chance to enter the leaderboard and share $150,000 based on ranking.

Further details and participation rules are available on the MEXC CHZ Frenzy campaign page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48f787b2-07a5-4d70-b420-176f362abc26