Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Highlights Strong Adoption With Over 18,000 Holders as V1 Approaches in Q4 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum continues to build around Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a rising DeFi crypto project that has shown consistent traction throughout the year. With major development milestones nearing and community numbers growing steadily each week, the project is entering a critical phase that has grabbed the attention of early adopters across the market. The timing is notable. Many established top cryptocurrencies have shown mixed performance recently, and that has opened the door for fresh projects with real development progress to capture interest.

Growing Community and Expanding Reach

Mutuum Finance is currently developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to bring more transparency and automation to digital asset lending. While the platform is still under development, its community growth has been anything but slow. The project has now surpassed 18,000 holders, a significant milestone for a token still in its presale phase.

This milestone reflects not just interest, but active participation. As more holders join, engagement on social channels and community forums has continued to rise. Regular development updates, clear communication from the team and a structured roadmap have all helped create a sense of alignment between the core contributors and the broader community.

Presale Status, Price and Allocation

The ongoing presale has attracted strong demand. The MUTM token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, and allocation has already exceeded 86%. This pace has created steady momentum, with activity rising especially in the last weeks as excitement builds toward the next development milestone.

The presale began in early 2025 with a launch price of $0.01, and since then, the token has climbed 250%. This upward progression reflects not only investor attention but also the structured nature of Mutuum Finance’s presale model. Each presale stage has a fixed allocation and price. As demand accelerates, the phase sells out faster, which pushes the price to the next level. This structure has played a major role in keeping the presale active and maintaining consistent forward movement.

Another key feature is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the top contributor of the day with $500 worth of MUTM. The leaderboard adds an element of transparency and day-to-day engagement that stands out from many other early-stage projects.

Technical Roadmap and What to Expect Next

The most significant upcoming milestone is the launch of Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This timeline was confirmed in Mutuum Finance’s official announcement on X . The team explained that the first version of the protocol will include the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, the Debt Token, and the Liquidator Bot. These core elements form the base of the lending system and show that the project is moving from planning to real development.

Initial supported assets will include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing and collateral. This signals a major step from planning into execution, and the timing aligns with the sharp rise in presale activity.

Phase 2 of Mutuum Finance’s development roadmap continues to run parallel to the presale. This phase focuses on backend improvements, risk parameter configuration, interface refinement, and advanced analytics. These systems form the structural foundation of the lending protocol and will support the eventual transition from testnet to mainnet.

Security Measures and Community Trust

Mutuum Finance has emphasized security from the early stages of development. The project completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which has been a key confidence signal for participants.

In addition, Mutuum Finance runs a $50k bug bounty program designed to reward responsible disclosure of code vulnerabilities. Security initiatives like these show the team’s commitment to building a reliable protocol before moving into the next stages.

Community trust is also reinforced through transparent communication and regular public updates. The leaderboard and daily interactions continue to keep engagement high while ensuring contributors remain informed on the project’s progress.

Phase 6 Acceleration and Rising Momentum

The pressure around Phase 6 continues to build as allocation levels rise. With more than 86% already sold, the final portion of this phase is moving quickly. Historically, earlier phases of the presale filled faster when allocation percentages approached the final stretch. Many community members have noted that larger contributions—sometimes crossing six-figure sums—often appear during this point of the presale cycle.

As funding rises and development milestones approach, Mutuum Finance has positioned itself as a strong early-stage new crypto project heading toward a crucial Q4 2025. With momentum continuing to accelerate, the coming months will be important as the platform transitions from presale activity toward its first functional version.

Closing Perspective

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has established solid progress across community growth, presale performance and development milestones. With over 18,000 holders, strong fundraising numbers and the V1 launch scheduled for Q4 2025, momentum continues to build. The structured presale model, consistent updates and a clear roadmap have created strong expectations heading into the final stages of Phase 6. As excitement grows, many eyes are now on what the team delivers next.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cf87d9a-b864-464d-aef5-86144ade86bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a621999-4284-4324-93b0-4d4e46ffb17d