DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears 100% Phase Allocation Ahead of V1 with Over $19.5M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a defining stage in its development cycle as its token distribution moves close to full allocation. With its current phase nearly complete and core protocol work progressing toward a V1 release, the project is transitioning from early-stage buildup into a more visible execution phase. This moment reflects months of structured development, steady participation growth, and an expanding holder base rather than a sudden spike in attention.





A DeFi Protocol Developing Around Lending Utility

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to operate without intermediaries, using smart contracts to manage how users supply assets, borrow funds, and earn yield. Unlike platforms that focus on trading or speculative mechanics, Mutuum centers its design on capital efficiency and predictable lending behavior.

The system is developing around two complementary lending paths. Users can supply assets into shared liquidity pools, where capital is made available to borrowers and generates yield over time.

Alongside this, the protocol supports structured borrowing arrangements that allow users to access liquidity with defined rules around collateral and repayment. These mechanisms are governed by on-chain parameters such as loan-to-value ratios and liquidation thresholds to protect protocol stability.

Presale Progress and Participation Growth

Mutuum Finance launched its token distribution in early 2025 using a phased pricing model. Since the start of the presale, participation has expanded steadily rather than in isolated bursts. The project has now raised over $19.5M and reports more than 18,600 holders, reflecting a broad distribution across multiple stages.

Phase 6 of the token sale is now nearing full allocation. This phase represents one of the final stages before the project advances to the next pricing tier. The steady pace at which Phase 6 has filled suggests sustained demand rather than short-term spikes, with participation continuing as allocation tightens.

Token Price Evolution and Structure

The MUTM token price has increased gradually across presale phases. The initial price in Phase 1 was set at $0.01. As the presale progressed, the token price adjusted upward based on predefined phase increments. In the current stage, MUTM is priced at $0.035.

This progression reflects a cumulative increase of 250% from the initial phase. The pricing structure is designed to reward earlier participation while maintaining a transparent path through later stages. The official launch price is set at $0.06, positioning earlier phases at a lower entry relative to the planned listing level.

Supply Breakdown and Allocation Design

Mutuum Finance has a fixed total supply of 4B MUTM tokens. Of this amount, 45.5% is allocated to the presale. This represents approximately 1.82B tokens reserved for early distribution across all phases.

So far, around 825M tokens have been sold. This places the presale past the halfway point of its allocated supply, with remaining tokens concentrated in later stages. As allocation progresses, fewer tokens remain available at each price level, naturally tightening supply.

This structure is intended to avoid sudden dilution while allowing participation to scale gradually. By distributing tokens across multiple phases, the project spreads ownership and reduces the likelihood of extreme concentration.





Engagement Tools and Access Features

To support ongoing participation, Mutuum Finance introduced a 24-hour leaderboard system. This feature tracks daily contributions and rewards the top contributor with $500 in MUTM each day. While not a core protocol function, the leaderboard adds an engagement layer during the distribution period.

The project also supports card payments for token purchases. This option lowers the barrier for users who may not hold crypto assets or prefer not to interact directly with decentralized exchanges. By offering multiple payment routes, Mutuum Finance broadens access without altering token mechanics.

Development Status and V1 Preparation

Beyond token distribution, development activity continues toward the first protocol release. According to official statements shared by the project, Mutuum Finance is preparing its V1 deployment on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

The initial release is expected to include core components such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

The project is currently advancing through Roadmap Phase 2. This phase focuses on finalizing smart contracts, testing system logic, and preparing the protocol for public interaction in a controlled environment.

Security Reviews and Risk Controls

Security has been positioned as a central requirement ahead of V1. Mutuum Finance has completed a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 token scan score. In parallel, Halborn Security is conducting an independent review of the lending and borrowing contracts.

The project has also announced a $50k bug bounty program. This initiative invites external developers and security researchers to test the code and report vulnerabilities. These layered security steps aim to reduce technical risk before the protocol becomes widely accessible.

For a DeFi crypto focused on lending, these measures are particularly relevant. Lending platforms must manage collateral, price feeds, and liquidation logic accurately to remain solvent during volatile market conditions.

A Transition Phase for the Project

With Phase 6 nearing full allocation, Mutuum Finance is moving into a narrower distribution window. At the same time, the project’s technical roadmap is shifting from development to deployment preparation. This overlap places the project in a transitional phase where participation, infrastructure, and visibility begin to converge.

Rather than relying on short-term catalysts, Mutuum Finance’s progress reflects incremental steps. Funding totals, holder growth, token distribution, and security reviews have advanced in parallel.

As allocation approaches completion and V1 preparation continues, the project enters its next crypto stage with much of its groundwork already in place. In the current DeFi crypto landscape, where many projects remain conceptual or inactive, Mutuum Finance’s position reflects sustained execution across multiple fronts.