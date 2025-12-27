Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Moves Through Roadmap Phase 2 as Halborn Security Review Continues and Phase 6 Hits 99%

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to progress through its development roadmap as the project reaches later stages of its presale and advances technical preparations ahead of its first protocol release. The DeFi crypto project is currently in Roadmap Phase 2, with an ongoing security review conducted by Halborn Security and Phase 6 of its presale now more than 99% allocated. These developments mark a steady transition from early planning to implementation.





Overview of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a new crypto project focused on decentralized lending and borrowing. The protocol is designed to support two core lending models within a single ecosystem. The first model allows users to supply assets into shared liquidity pools. The second model enables direct, peer-to-peer borrowing arrangements with defined terms.

This dual-market approach is intended to provide flexibility for different user preferences. Liquidity providers can earn yield by supplying assets, while borrowers gain access to capital without relying on centralized intermediaries. The protocol uses on-chain rules to manage collateral, interest rates, and liquidations.

As part of its lending system, Mutuum Finance introduces mtTokens. These tokens represent a user’s supplied position in the protocol and accrue value over time based on lending activity. mtTokens are designed to provide a transparent way for users to track yield earned from protocol usage.

Roadmap Phase 2 Progress

According to project updates, Mutuum Finance is currently advancing through Roadmap Phase 2. This phase focuses on finalizing core protocol components and preparing the system for public testing.

An official statement from the project confirms that Mutuum Finance is developing its lending and borrowing protocol with a V1 release planned on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. Core features under development include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. Initial supported assets are expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral purposes.

Phase 2 also includes infrastructure planning beyond the initial launch. The team has outlined intentions to support stablecoin functionality and future Layer-2 integrations. These additions are aimed at improving transaction efficiency and reducing costs as the protocol scales.

Halborn Security Review and Audits

Security remains a central focus as development continues. Mutuum Finance has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing its lending and borrowing contracts. The codebase is finalized and currently undergoing formal analysis.

In addition to the Halborn review, the project has completed a CertiK audit, which resulted in a 90/100 token scan score. Mutuum Finance has also announced a $50k bug bounty program to encourage external developers to identify potential vulnerabilities.

These security measures are typical for DeFi crypto protocols preparing for public use, particularly those handling lending and collateralized borrowing. Audits and bug bounties are intended to reduce technical risk before user funds interact with the system.





Presale Structure and Current Status

Mutuum Finance launched its presale in early 2025. Since then, the token price has increased in structured phases, starting at $0.01 in Phase 1 and reaching $0.035 in the current phase.

Phase 6 is now over 99% allocated. The presale follows a fixed supply model, with 4B MUTM tokens created in total. Of that supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale, representing approximately 1.82B tokens.

To date, around 825M tokens have been sold. The project reports roughly $19.45M raised and about 18,600 holders. These figures reflect cumulative participation across all presale phases rather than activity concentrated in a single period.

Mutuum Finance also offers card payment options for token purchases. This feature is intended to simplify access for participants who may not wish to use decentralized exchanges or on-chain swaps.

Participation Features and Engagement

The project includes a 24-hour leaderboard that tracks daily contributions. The top contributor each day receives a reward of $500 in MUTM. This system is designed to encourage ongoing engagement throughout the presale period.

While the leaderboard introduces a competitive element, participation remains optional and does not affect protocol functionality. It serves as an incentive layer rather than a core component of the lending system.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Looking beyond V1, Mutuum Finance has outlined plans to expand its infrastructure. The roadmap includes stablecoin integration to support lower-volatility lending and borrowing markets. Stablecoins are commonly used in DeFi to reduce exposure to price swings and support higher loan-to-value ratios.

The team has also indicated interest in Layer-2 solutions. Layer-2 networks can help reduce transaction fees and improve speed, which may be important as user activity increases. These plans are positioned as longer-term developments rather than immediate launch features.

Mutuum Finance enters the market as a next crypto project focused on lending mechanics rather than trading or speculation. Its design aligns with established DeFi models while introducing flexibility through dual lending markets.

As development continues, the project remains in a transitional stage. Core features are nearing public testing, security reviews are ongoing, and presale distribution is approaching later phases. How the protocol performs after V1 deployment will depend on user adoption, liquidity growth, and broader market conditions. For now, Mutuum Finance continues to progress through its roadmap with an emphasis on infrastructure, security, and gradual expansion within the DeFi crypto space.