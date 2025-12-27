New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Moves Closer to Phase 7 as Investor Participation Grows to 18,600

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum is quietly building around a new crypto that has stayed mostly under the radar compared to large-cap names. While attention often focuses on Bitcoin or Ethereum price moves, experienced market watchers know that participation trends usually shift first. In the DeFi crypto space, those shifts tend to appear before the biggest milestones are reached. Mutuum Finance is now entering that phase, where activity signals growing confidence ahead of its next step.





What Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is designed as a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol. Its goal is to connect lenders and borrowers through structured markets that reward liquidity while managing risk. The protocol focuses on efficiency, predictable rules, and long-term usage rather than short-term hype.

So far, Mutuum Finance has raised about $19.45M and attracted roughly 18,600 holders. These figures matter because they show consistent participation across many stages, not a sudden spike driven by speculation. In the DeFi sector, steady growth in funding and holders is often viewed as a sign that a protocol is building trust before going live.

Market commentators suggest that this type of participation profile is common among top crypto projects during their early development cycles, especially those focused on lending and yield generation.

MUTM Price Progress and Phase Structure

MUTM is currently priced at $0.035. The project is nearing the end of Phase 6, with Phase 7 approaching. Phase 6 is now over 99% allocated, which signals that the current price window is almost closed.

The presale began in early 2025 at $0.01. Since then, the token has climbed roughly 250% through structured price increases tied to each phase. This gradual progression reduces extreme volatility and encourages longer-term participation rather than short-term flipping.

An added layer of engagement comes from the 24-hour leaderboard. Each day, the top contributor is rewarded with $500 in MUTM. This feature keeps activity consistent and adds a competitive element that supports ongoing demand.

Early investor sentiment indicates that the move toward Phase 7 is an important psychological milestone. Historically, later phases tend to attract larger allocations as supply tightens and visibility increases.





Token Supply, Distribution and Payments

The total MUTM supply is capped at 4B tokens. Of this amount, 45.5% has been allocated for the presale, which equals roughly 1.82B tokens. A large portion of that allocation has already been sold as Phase 6 nears completion.

This distribution model matters because it limits how much supply will be available once the protocol moves closer to launch. When a large share of tokens is already distributed, price behavior often becomes more sensitive to demand shifts.

Another factor supporting participation is payment flexibility. MUTM can be purchased using card payments, which lowers the barrier for new users entering the ecosystem. Easier access often leads to faster onboarding, especially for participants who are less active with on-chain swaps. Industry speculation points to payment access becoming a key driver for adoption among new crypto projects, particularly as markets stabilize and retail interest returns.

V1 Progress and Roadmap Phase 2

Beyond presale activity, Mutuum Finance continues to move through its development roadmap. The project is currently advancing through Phase 2, which focuses on finalizing core protocol features.

According to official X statements , Mutuum Finance plans to deploy its V1 on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This version will include core components such as the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. Initial assets are expected to include ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral use.

Security is also part of this phase. Halborn Security is reviewing the lending and borrowing contracts, with the code finalized and under formal analysis. An independent audit process is already in progress, which reduces uncertainty ahead of launch.

In a bullish scenario, projections show that protocols often experience a surge in interest once V1 testing begins. Users shift from watching to experimenting, and that behavior change can alter how the market values the token.

Why Attention Is Increasing Now

As Mutuum Finance approaches Phase 7, several factors are aligning at once. Token supply is tightening. Participation continues to grow. Core development is nearing public testing. Security reviews are underway.

These conditions often create a sense of urgency without the need for aggressive promotion. Many top crypto projects follow a similar pattern, where visibility increases rapidly only after the groundwork is complete.

MUTM is increasingly viewed as a project transitioning from early build-out to execution. Whether it becomes a long-term leader will depend on adoption after launch, but current participation trends suggest growing confidence. As the market looks ahead, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself at a critical point, where preparation gives way to performance.