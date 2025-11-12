MEXC Flip Fest Event Concludes with Over 200,000 Participants and 5 Million USDT in Rewards Distributed





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the successful conclusion of its Flip Fest Event , which ran from October 14 to November 8, 2025. The event attracted over 200,000 participants worldwide and distributed 5 million USDT in rewards.

The event combined gamified card collection with Futures trading activity. Participants collected Pocket Cards daily and combined them with Community Cards to form five-card hands. Higher-ranking hands earned larger shares of the prize pool. The format included Power Card mechanics and daily challenges, providing multiple strategies for participants to maximize their rewards.

Additionally, the event delivered substantial rewards to participants. Participants could earn up to 1,800 USDT in a single day. The top-performing participant accumulated 12,928 USDT in total rewards across the event period. 25 participants earned over 10,000 USDT each, while 123 participants earned over 5,000 USDT.

The success of Flip Fest reflects the strong support and trust from MEXC's global user community. With its fast listing speed, extensive token selection, industry-leading liquidity, competitive low trading fees, frequent zero-fee campaigns, and daily airdrop events, MEXC continues to empower users and remains committed to optimizing its products and services to enhance trading experiences.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

