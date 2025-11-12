Toobit Launches ITE Trading Conquest Following Presale Sellout

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of the Idle Tribe Era (ITE) Trading Conquest, a two-part campaign with a prize pool of $8,000 and 1,250,000 ITE tokens. This campaign follows the success of the ITE presale on Toobit Launchpad, which sold out in 20 minutes, demonstrating strong community demand for the token.

The campaign, which runs from November 12, 2025, 8:00 AM (UTC) to November 26, 2025, 8:00 AM (UTC), invites all new and existing traders to participate by trading the ITE/USDT pair. The campaign features two main components:

Event 1: Mystery box mission

Traders can unlock up to five mystery boxes every day by achieving a minimum daily trading volume of 100 USDT on the ITE/USDT pair. These boxes are loaded with high-value rewards, including token airdrops of up to 150 ITE, USDT Trial Funds, Bonus vouchers worth up to 200 USDT, and limited-edition Toobit merchandise.

Event 2: Rising warriors

Traders who sign up and execute a trade of 200 USDT or more on ITE/USDT are eligible to earn between 500 and 2,500 ITE. This reward will be distributed from the 1,250,000 ITE prize pool.

"The community's response to the ITE presale was electrifying. Selling out in under 20 minutes is a clear signal of ITE's potential and the strong engagement on our exchange," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We're building on that momentum with the Trading Conquest, giving our traders an immediate opportunity to claim rewards and deepen their involvement with the Idle Tribe Era ecosystem."

All interested traders must register on the campaign page. Full Terms and Conditions are available on the announcement page.

ITE is the native token of Idle Tribe Era, a highly anticipated blockchain-based strategy game. This GameFi project merges relaxing idle gameplay mechanics with deep economic strategy, allowing players to build and manage their tribes, explore lands, and collect resources.

All in-game assets, from heroes to resources, function as tradable NFTs on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

