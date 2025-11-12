Habit Celebrates “Good Habits Day” with Free Double Charburgers to Support No Kid Hungry

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit is celebrating its 56th birthday the best way it knows how: by giving back. On Saturday, November 15, guests nationwide are invited to join Good Habits Day, a one-day event where doing good never tasted so good.

With a $1+ donation to No Kid Hungry and a $5 minimum purchase, guests will receive a free Double Charburger, the brand’s award-winning signature burger. Together, Habit fans across the country can help turn good habits into great impact.

“Good Habits Day is all about celebrating our guests, our communities, and our 56th birthday, all while giving back in a meaningful way,” said Shannon Hennessy, CEO at Habit Burger & Grill. “As long-time supporters of No Kid Hungry, we believe small acts of generosity, even something as simple as ordering your favorite burger, can make a big difference in helping kids thrive.”

No Kid Hungry works to make sure every child gets three meals a day by advocating for critical programs and helping communities get the resources they need to feed children.

“Habit has been a valued partner in our mission to end childhood hunger,” said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry. “Good Habits Day is a great example of how brands can engage their customers in giving back in simple yet powerful ways. Every dollar raised helps ensure kids have access to the healthy meals they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.”

Ready to help? It’s easy!

Here’s How Good Habit Day Works:

Sign Up!

Join CharClub at GoodHabitsDay.com . Membership also unlocks exclusive offers, early access to new menu items, and faster checkout with saved favorites.

(Already a member? You’re all set!) Head to Your Local Habit on November 15

Order at the cashier only. Kiosk and digital orders do not qualify. When You Order:

• Add $5+ worth of menu items

• Add a $1+ donation to No Kid Hungry





Celebrate With Habit & No Kid Hungry in L.A.!

We’re bringing the party to South Pasadena! Stop by The Habit (901 Fair Oaks Avenue, Suite E) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day packed with fun, including live DJ sets from iHeartRadio LA’s Tye Hollywood, a special appearance by Menace from Alt 98.7’s The Woody Show, Spin the Grill prize giveaways, and exclusive merch.*



*While supplies last

Connect with Habit on social media at FB , IG , TikTok & LinkedIn .

About Habit

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best1, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best2, the brand being named Best Fast Casual Restaurant3, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal4. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over almost 400 restaurants across 14 states—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

