Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 65 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
12 November 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 5 – 11 November 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,421,500
|920,140,546
|5 November 2025
|22,000
|220.61
|4,853,420
|6 November 2025
|22,000
|217.06
|4,775,320
|7 November 2025
|25,000
|212.22
|5,305,500
|10 November 2025
|25,000
|213.63
|5,340,750
|11 November 2025
|27,000
|213.62
|5,767,740
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,542,500
|946,183,276
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,989,356 B shares corresponding to 1.89 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 5 – 11 November 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
