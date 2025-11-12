Gynaecological Devices Market Set to Reach USD 21.11 Billion By 2033, Due to Advances in Surgical and Diagnostic Technologies - SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gynaecology Devices Market Size and Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Gynecological Devices Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 11.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 21.11 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 8.15% over 2026-2033. The market in the United States alone was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2025, which is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2033, owing to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increased awareness about women's health, and innovations in diagnostic imaging systems.

The rise in gynaecological disorders such as fibroids, endometriosis, and infertility, coupled with advancements in robotic and laparoscopic techniques, is driving the demand for accurate, safe, and patient-friendly devices. The shift towards outpatient and ambulance surgery centers, coupled with increasing penetration of healthcare services in emerging markets, is shaping the competitive landscape of the gynaecological device industry globally.





Gynecological Devices Market Overview

Gynecological devices play a crucial role in women's healthcare, encompassing a variety of devices and systems designed to diagnose, operate, and treat reproductive health conditions. The sector has evolved significantly with the transition from traditional open surgeries to minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures, allowing for faster recovery and shorter hospital stays.

Technological innovations, particularly in diagnostic imaging systems and surgical robotics, have made gynecological interventions more accurate and accessible. The increasing incidence of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and reproductive disorders has further increased the use of these devices in hospitals and outpatient departments.

The U.S. market is a major contributor due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about reproductive health, and early adoption of AI-powered diagnostic tools. Meanwhile, developing economies in the Asia-Pacific are being driven by government investments in healthcare modernization, fertility awareness programs, and women's welfare.

Gynecological Devices Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Surgical devices accounted for the largest market share of 39.25% in 2025, mainly due to the rising incidence of gynaecological diseases such as fibroids, endometriosis, and ovarian cysts. In contrast, diagnostic imaging systems are expected to have the highest CAGR of 9.42%, supported by rapid technological advancements in ultrasound, MRI, and CT-based imaging.

By Application

Uterine fibroids accounted for the highest market share of 31.40% in 2025, owing to the high global prevalence of fibroid-related disorders among women of reproductive age. Meanwhile, endometriosis is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.28% due to rising cases, increasing awareness campaigns, and ongoing research and development for non-invasive diagnostic tools.

By End-User

Hospitals dominated the market in 2025 with a share of 51.60%, supported by their extensive treatment infrastructure, skilled surgical teams, and availability of advanced diagnostic and imaging technologies. On the other hand, due to the increasing preference for outpatient and day-care surgeries, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) are projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.87%.

By Distribution Channel

The share of direct sales in 2025 was 46.20%, owing to strong, long-standing linkages between medical device manufacturers and institutional buyers such as hospitals and specialty clinics. In contrast, online retail is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.54%, driven by the rapid expansion of digital healthcare platforms and e-commerce shopping systems.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to dominate the gynaecological devices market in 2025, accounting for 34.15%, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness about women's health. More than 4.1 million gynaecological procedures were performed in hospitals and specialty clinics in 2025.

The Asia Pacific Gynecology Devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.13% during 2026-2033, making it the fastest-growing region globally. Changing lifestyle patterns, rise in the prevalence of fibroids, endometriosis, and reproductive disorders, increasing demand for minimally invasive and robotic assisted surgery procedures, increasing patient awareness, and government healthcare investments in developing countries are attracting the rapid growth of the market.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Gynecological Devices Market Report are

Medtronic

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

GE Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson MedTech)

Smith & Nephew

Intuitive Surgical

Bioteque America

Gynex Corporation

Gynomed

Samsung Medison

Sonio SAS

Veol Medical Technologies

Minerva Surgical

Recent Developments:

In May 2025 , Medtronic launched the “But First, My Health” campaign in India to raise awareness about abnormal uterine bleeding.

, Medtronic launched the “But First, My Health” campaign in India to raise awareness about abnormal uterine bleeding. In June 2025, CooperSurgical showcased its latest reproductive health technologies at the ESHRE conference in Paris.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROCEDURE VOLUME METRICS – Helps you measure the total gynecological procedure volume (global, regional, country-level) and process-type mix, enabling demand forecasting and market size for device categories.

– Helps you measure the total gynecological procedure volume (global, regional, country-level) and process-type mix, enabling demand forecasting and market size for device categories. PROCEDURE GROWTH & SEGMENT TRENDS – Helps you track growth from year to year by type of procedure (uterine fibroids, endometriosis, fertility treatment, hysterectomy, etc.), opening up high-growth therapeutic areas for targeted product investment.

– Helps you track growth from year to year by type of procedure (uterine fibroids, endometriosis, fertility treatment, hysterectomy, etc.), opening up high-growth therapeutic areas for targeted product investment. DEVICE ADOPTION RATES – helps you assess the penetration of robotic-assisted systems, advanced surgical equipment, and diagnostic imaging in hospitals, gynecology clinics, and outpatient centers, guiding market go-to-market and training priorities.

– helps you assess the penetration of robotic-assisted systems, advanced surgical equipment, and diagnostic imaging in hospitals, gynecology clinics, and outpatient centers, guiding market go-to-market and training priorities. MINIMALLY INVASIVE PENETRATION INDEX – Helps you measure the share of strategies, reimbursement status, and surgeon reach that support device research and development, which is minimally invasive than traditional surgical methods.

– Helps you measure the share of strategies, reimbursement status, and surgeon reach that support device research and development, which is minimally invasive than traditional surgical methods. PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS & REPEAT PROCEDURE INSIGHTS – helps to understand delivery by age, recurrence-process rates, and intervention frequency to improve product indications, clinical trial groups, and patient-centered service offerings.

– helps to understand delivery by age, recurrence-process rates, and intervention frequency to improve product indications, clinical trial groups, and patient-centered service offerings. END-USER DEPLOYMENT & ADOPTION TRAJECTORY – Helps to compare the number and share of hospitals, specialty clinics and ASCs using advanced tools and track 5 years of adoption growth to prioritize channel strategies and after-sales support.

Gynecological Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 11.29 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 21.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.15% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Surgical Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Hand Instruments, Gynecological Chairs, Endoscopy Devices, Others)

• By Application (Uterine Fibroids, Ovarian Disorders, Cervical Cancer, Endometriosis, Pregnancy & Fertility, Others)

• By End User (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

