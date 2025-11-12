Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Size to Reach USD 501.86 Million by 2032, Driven by AI and EHR Integration – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global clinical-trials matching software market was valued at USD 187.14 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 501.86 million by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.14% from 2025 to 2032. The U.S. segment, valued at USD 74.78 million in 2024, is projected to hit USD 199.51 million by 2032, driven by advanced healthcare-IT infrastructure, rising clinical-trial volume, and deepening AI-enabled patient-matching applications.

Demand for high-precision patient matching is growing because trials are more complex, eligibility criteria are tighter, and sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) are under pressure to accelerate enrollment and boost trial efficiency. Leading platforms now integrate electronic health records (EHRs), deploy real-time eligibility screening and offer patient-facing channels that enhance outreach and diversity. As the industry pivots toward decentralized trials, personalized matching and cloud-enabled workflow tools are taking centre stage.





Get free Sample Report of Clinical Trials Matching Software Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8469

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Report are

IBM Watson Health

Antidote Technologies

Deep 6 AI

TriNetX

Clinerion

ConcertAI

Emergent Connect

Trialspark

ClinOne

Elligo Health Research

Phreesia

HealthMatch

SubjectWell

JPNV

TrialJectory

Parexel

Inato

Mendel.ai

PatientWing

Flatiron Health

Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Mode

The web & cloud-based led the clinical trials matching software market with a 90.94% share in 2024 owing to their ability to be scaled, accessed in real time, and onboarded into EHRs. On-premises is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 14.32% driven by increasing requirements for data security, regulatory standards, and also by organizational dominion over sensitive patient data.

By Component

The software/platform dominated the market with a 65.83% share in 2024 as it is the heart of computerized patient-trial matching, eligibility screening, and protocol feasibility. Services segment is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 13.44% fueled by increased demand for implementation, systems integration, and consulting services.

By Application

Patient recruitment & matching led the market with 45.34% share in 2024 owing to their ability to be scaled, accessed in real time, and onboarded into EHRs. Data integration & interoperability registered the fastest growth with a CAGR of 13.48% due to demand to aggregate broken parts of healthcare data across EHRs, labs, and wearables.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held a 60.86% share in 2024 owing to their high throughput of clinical trials, robust R&D spend, and the need to speed up patient recruitment. CROs are growing the fastest with a CAGR of 13.86% fueled by the growing outsourcing of clinical operations by pharma and biotech.

Need Any Customization Research on Clinical Trials Matching Software Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8469

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the clinical trials matching software market and accounted for 48.60% of the revenue share. owing to the penetration of healthcare IT, the large concentration of clinical trials, and the presence of leading software vendors.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the clinical trials matching software market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 13.94% driven by an acceleration of clinical trials activity, growth in healthcare infrastructure, and government support for digital health.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Launched Watson for Clinical Trials Enrollment 2.0, enhancing AI-driven patient matching with EHR data, reducing recruitment time by 30% in oncology and cardiology trials.

, Launched Watson for Clinical Trials Enrollment 2.0, enhancing AI-driven patient matching with EHR data, reducing recruitment time by 30% in oncology and cardiology trials. In July 2024, expanded to Europe and APAC, integrating AI-powered patient engagement tools, boosting decentralized trial enrollment, especially in rare disease and oncology studies.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

SOFTWARE ADOPTION & AI INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze the global and regional adoption rates of clinical trial matching platforms and understand how AI/ML-driven eligibility algorithms are transforming patient-trial pairing efficiency.

– helps you analyze the global and regional adoption rates of clinical trial matching platforms and understand how AI/ML-driven eligibility algorithms are transforming patient-trial pairing efficiency. PATIENT ENROLLMENT & DEMOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS – helps you uncover enrollment patterns by age, condition, and geography, while assessing the success rate improvements across therapeutic areas enabled by digital trial matching tools.

– helps you uncover enrollment patterns by age, condition, and geography, while assessing the success rate improvements across therapeutic areas enabled by digital trial matching tools. INTEROPERABILITY & PLATFORM INTEGRATION INDEX – helps you evaluate the level of EHR/EMR connectivity, API usage among CROs and sponsors, and the integration of decentralized clinical trial (DCT)-ready features that enhance data fluidity and trial efficiency.

– helps you evaluate the level of EHR/EMR connectivity, API usage among CROs and sponsors, and the integration of decentralized clinical trial (DCT)-ready features that enhance data fluidity and trial efficiency. SPONSOR & SITE UTILIZATION BENCHMARKS – helps you compare software usage across pharma, biotech, CROs, and academic institutions, while quantifying improvements in trial site performance and reduced time-to-enrollment.

– helps you compare software usage across pharma, biotech, CROs, and academic institutions, while quantifying improvements in trial site performance and reduced time-to-enrollment. COST EFFICIENCY & ROI ANALYTICS – helps you measure the economic value of trial matching software through metrics such as per-patient cost savings, accelerated recruitment-driven revenue gains, and differences between SaaS and enterprise-level adoption models.

– helps you measure the economic value of trial matching software through metrics such as per-patient cost savings, accelerated recruitment-driven revenue gains, and differences between SaaS and enterprise-level adoption models. TECHNOLOGICAL COMPETITIVENESS LANDSCAPE – helps you identify leading vendors based on adoption scale, platform innovation, and integration capabilities, revealing where investment and growth opportunities are strongest in the evolving clinical trial ecosystem.

Buy the Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8469

Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 187.14 million Market Size by 2032 USD 501.86 million CAGR CAGR of 13.14% from 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments By Mode (Web & Cloud-based, On-premises)



By Component (Software/Platform, Services)



By Application (Patient Recruitment & Matching, Protocol Feasibility & Site Selection, Real-time Patient Monitoring, Data Integration & Interoperability)



By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs, Medical Device Firms) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Clinical Trials Matching Software Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/clinical-trials-matching-software-market-8469

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.