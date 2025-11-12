Dental Implants Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 7.3 % and Value Reaching USD 9.07 Billion by 2032 | says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dental Implants Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.54 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.07 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 to 2032. The dental implants market is projected to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period, driven by the rising prevalence of tooth decay and increasing incidence of dental disorders worldwide. Additionally, the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry and continuous advancements in dental technologies are further propelling market expansion.

Global Dental Implants Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global dental implants market size is estimated to reach USD 5.54 Bn in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, totaling USD 9.07 Bn by 2032.

Titanium remains a highly preferred material for dental implant manufacturing, with this segment expected to account for over one-third of the global market share in 2025.

Demand is expected to remain high for endosteal implants, with the target segment holding 42.3% of the global dental implants market share in 2025.

Based on end user, dental clinics segment is slated to lead the global market with a share of 42.1% in 2025.

North America, with an estimated share of 37.4% in 2025, is expected to dominate the global dental implants industry.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing dental implants market during the forecast period. This is mostly due to rising patient pool with dental diseases, availability of affordable treatments, and booming dental tourism.

Rising Incidence of Tooth Loss and Dental Disorders Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest dental implants market analysis highlights prominent factors fueling industry growth. One significant growth factor is the increasing prevalence of tooth loss and dental disorders.

Millions of people suffer from dental disorders like dental caries, periodontal diseases, and trauma-related tooth loss. For example, the WHO estimates that nearly 3.5 billion people globally are affected by oral diseases, with dental caries among the most common. This high prevalence is slated to drive demand for dental implants during the forthcoming period.

Moreover, the global geriatric population is increasing rapidly. The WHO predicts that by 2030, one in six people globally will be 60 years or older. This is expected to boost growth of dental implants market as older people are more prone to tooth loss.

High Costs and Alternative Treatments Limiting Market Expansion

The global dental implants market outlook appears promising, owing to increasing incidence of dental diseases and rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. However, high cost of dental implants and growing adoption of alternative treatments may slow down market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

Modern dental implants are quite expensive compared to conventional dentures or bridges. This discourages patients, particularly in developing countries, thereby limiting dental implants market growth.

In addition, many individuals opt for cheaper and quicker alternatives like dentures, bridges, and other non-surgical solutions. This preference for alternative treatments could lower dental implants market demand during the forecast period.

Advancements in Implantology Unlocking New Growth Prospects

Innovations like CAD/CAM technology, 3D printing of implants, zirconia and titanium implants, and guided implant surgery are improving success rates, reducing treatment times, and enhancing patient outcomes. They are also increasing precision in implant placement, minimizing surgical errors, improving aesthetics, and enabling more predictable long-term results.

Minimally invasive procedures and faster recovery are making implants more attractive. These innovations are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for dental implant manufacturers during the assessment period.

Emerging Dental Hygiene Devices Market Trends

Growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and aesthetics is a key growth-shaping trend in the dental implants market. More people are opting for dental implants to boost confidence and achieve a natural-looking smile.

Product innovation remains at the epicenter of dental implants market growth. Dental implant manufacturers are introducing advanced materials, improved designs, and digital dentistry solutions to enhance patient outcomes as well as treatment efficiency. For instance, Straumann recently launched its 4th-generation BioActive Dynamix surface treatment as well as advanced implant systems and digital solutions.

Rising popularity of minimally invasive techniques is expected to boost the dental implants market value and growth. Techniques like flapless surgery and mini implants are becoming more common because they reduce patient discomfort, shorten recovery times, and improve outcomes. Their increasing adoption could uplift dental hygiene implants in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global dental implants industry is expected to grow steadily, owing to increasing prevalence of edentulism (tooth loss) and dental diseases, rising oral hygiene awareness, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancements in implantology,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Dental Implants Market

Event Description and Impact Digital Transformation in Dentistry and AI Integration Description: Advanced in 3D printing technology are changing the way dental implants are created. Impact: This reduces production costs as well as allows for customized implants, making them more affordable and increasing competition in the market. Demographic Shifts Description: The global population is aging at a faster rate. Impact: This leads to a growing number of people who need dental implants, especially in developed regions such as Japan, Europe, and North America. Regulatory Changes and Market Access Dynamics Description: The FDA has introduced faster approval processes for dental implant products. Impact: This helps new and innovative implant technologies reach the U.S. market more quickly.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global dental implants market report:

Straumann AG

DENTSPLY Sirona

Bicon Dental Implants

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

Anthogyr

Lifecore Dental Implants

Zest Anchors

BioHorizons IPH Inc.

TBR Implants Group

Neobiotech USA. Inc.

Implant Innovations Inc.

Sweden & Martina

Henry Schein Inc.

Global D

Zimmer Biomet

MOZO-GRAU S.A.

Key Developments

In March 2025, Straumann Group unveiled its advanced implant systems and digital dentistry solutions at the International Dental Show. These new solutions will help the company to strengthen its presence in the dental implants industry.

In March 2025, Dentsply Sirona launched MIS LYNX, a premium, cost-effective dental implant solution, in the U.S. This all-in-one solution combines a premium design with cost-effectiveness, offering excellent value to clinicians and patients.

In February 2024, ZimVie launched its next generation TSX Implant in Japan. This novel solution is designed for immediacy and peri-implant health.

Market Segmentation

Material Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Titanium

Zirconia

Ceramic

Others

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Endosteal

Subperiosteal

Zygomatic



Form Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Root Form

Plate Form

End User Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Others



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



