Microirrigation Systems Market on the Rise: Smarter Farming, Bigger Growth | Asia Pacific Leads the Charge in Microirrigation Adoption

Delray Beach, FL , Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, The global microirrigation systems market is on a high-growth trajectory. Valued at USD 10.4 billion in 2022, it’s projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. Technological innovations are revolutionizing how water is managed in agriculture, making irrigation smarter and more efficient.

From Floods to Precision: Why Farmers Are Switching

Traditional flood irrigation is giving way to micro-sprinkler systems. Farmers are increasingly aware of water wastage and poor efficiency with old methods. While installation costs can be high, the ROI within 2–3 years, combined with component availability, makes microirrigation an attractive alternative.

Sustainability at the Core: How Microirrigation Supports Green Farming

Global food companies are prioritizing sustainability. Microirrigation reduces water usage, prevents environmental degradation, and preserves water tables. Companies using contract farming also equip smallholders with drips and sprinklers, ensuring crops are grown sustainably while maintaining profitability.

Micro-Sprinklers: Small Devices, Big Impact

Micro-sprinklers deliver water precisely where it’s needed. They cover individual plants or specific field zones, optimize water use, lower energy needs, and promote healthy plant growth. Their efficiency is driving rapid adoption across farms worldwide.

Plantation Crops Leading the Growth Charge

Tea, coffee, and cocoa farms are prime examples of how plantation crops benefit from microirrigation. With continuous cultivation and high-yield outputs, these crops thrive with precision watering, soil preservation techniques, and careful water management.

Industrial Users: Driving Innovation in Large-Scale Farming

Industries adopting microirrigation see benefits beyond farms. Reduced water waste, lower fertilizer runoff, and remote management capabilities make it ideal for companies with large or scattered operations. Real-time monitoring empowers businesses to optimize resources and minimize environmental impact.

Asia Pacific: Where Microirrigation Meets Urgent Need

The Asia Pacific region faces droughts, erratic rainfall, and heatwaves. Microirrigation helps farmers adapt, delivering water efficiently and protecting crops from poor water quality. Filtration systems ensure plants receive clean water, improving yields even under challenging conditions.

Who’s Leading the Microirrigation Revolution?

Key players include Jain Irrigation Systems (India), The Toro Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Nelson Irrigation (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), Finolex Plasson (India), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (India), Rivulis (Israel), Antelco (Australia), Microjet (South Africa), and Irritec (Italy).

Microirrigation systems are redefining modern agriculture. With smarter water management, sustainability, and industrial adoption driving growth, these technologies are set to become the backbone of efficient, eco-friendly farming worldwide.

