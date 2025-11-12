ELISA Analyzers Market Set to Reach USD 877.75 Million by 2032 Owing to Advances in Diagnostic and Immunology Applications – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELISA Analyzers Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the ELISA Analyzers Market was valued at USD 592.69 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 877.75 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.50% from 2024 to 2032. The growth of this market is primarily fueled by the rising global demand for accurate diagnostic testing, advancements in immunology research, and an increasing emphasis on preventive and precision medicine.

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) analyzers market continues to play a critical role in the healthcare ecosystem, particularly in disease diagnostics, vaccine development, and immunotherapy research. As chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions continue to rise worldwide, the demand for high-throughput diagnostic tools that deliver fast and reliable results is expanding across clinical and research institutions.





Get free Sample Report of ELISA Analyzers Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5668

Major Players Analysis Listed in the ELISA Analyzers Market Report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Multiskan GO, Varioskan LUX)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (iMark Microplate Absorbance Reader, Bio-Plex 200 System)

Beckman Coulter (ADx 400, Immunoassay Analyzer)

Merck Millipore (Immunoassay Analyzer, MILLIPLEX MAP)

Siemens Healthineers (ADVIA Centaur XPT, Immulite 2000 XPi)

Roche Diagnostics (Elecsys 2010, Cobas e411)

Agilent Technologies (BioTek Synergy H1, BioTek Cytation 5)

Abbott Laboratories (ARCHITECT i2000SR, Alinity i)

PerkinElmer (Victor Nivo Multimode Plate Reader, EnVision Multilabel Reader)

DiaSorin (LIAISON XL, LIAISON XS)

Becton Dickinson (BD FACSLyric Flow Cytometer, BD FACSCanto)

BioTek Instruments (Synergy H1 Hybrid Multi-Mode Microplate Reader, ELx808 Absorbance Microplate Reader)

Stratec Biomedical AG (Stratec P160, Stratec P200)

Wako Pure Chemical Industries (Wako ELISA Plate Reader, Wako Biochemical Analyzer)

Labcorp (Labcorp Beacon, LabCorp EIA Analyzer)

Tecan Group Ltd. (Infinite F50, Infinite M200 PRO)

Analytik Jena (Jenway 6300 Spectrophotometer, BioPhotometer D30)

BioMérieux (VIDAS System, Mini VIDAS)

Horiba Medical (Pentra 60C, Pentra 80X)

Molecular Devices (SpectraMax i3x, SpectraMax Plus 384)

ELISA Analyzers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 592.69 million Market Size by 2032 US$ 877.75 million CAGR CAGR of 4.50% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Market Size in 2023 US$ 592.69 million Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

ELISA Analyzers Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Optical Filter ELISA analyzers segment will exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast years based on their capacity to offer accurate and dependable results with increased sensitivity and specificity. This market is expanding due to the increasing demand for precise diagnostic tests in fields, such as immunology, vaccine manufacturing, and medication monitoring.

By Mode

The Automated ELISA Analyzers segment dominated the ELISA Analyzers market with 60.23% of the market share in 2023 due to the growing need for high-throughput and efficient diagnostic testing in clinical labs and research environments. Automated systems are more accurate, faster, and consistent than manual systems, cutting down on human errors and labor expenses while enhancing test reproducibility.

By Application

The Vaccine Development segment dominated the ELISA Analyzers market with 46.31% market share in 2023 due the pivotal role that these analyzers have in vaccine discovery, development, and quality control. The Immunology segment will register the fastest growth over the forecast years with a 5.46% CAGR based on increasing demand for immunological research and diagnostics.

By End-user

The Diagnostic Laboratories segment dominated the ELISA Analyzers market with 45.21% of the market share in 2023 due to the critical role played by these labs in diagnosing various diseases and conditions. The Contract Research Organization (CRO) segment is set to exhibit the fastest growth within the forecasted years as dependence on CROs for conducting clinical trials as well as providing research services further escalates, particularly in biotechnology and the pharmaceutical industry.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on ELISA Analyzers Market? Submit your inquiry here: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5668

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the ELISA analyzers market with 42.23% CAGR in 2023 on account of its established healthcare sector, excessive healthcare spending, and extensive presence of prominent industry players.

Asia Pacific region experienced the fastest growth throughout the forecast period with 6.23% CAGR in the ELISA analyzers market due to a fast-growing healthcare industry, rising government expenditures, and growing incidence of chronic diseases.

Recent Developments:

In July 2024 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics leader, introduced the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer, networked clinical chemistry, and immunoassay analyzer. While healthcare networks worldwide are increasingly going to networked laboratory operational models to enhance efficiency and patient access, Beckman Coulter leads the way with solutions specifically suited for both independent and satellite labs and core laboratories to meet the changing needs of the healthcare network.

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics leader, introduced the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer, networked clinical chemistry, and immunoassay analyzer. While healthcare networks worldwide are increasingly going to networked laboratory operational models to enhance efficiency and patient access, Beckman Coulter leads the way with solutions specifically suited for both independent and satellite labs and core laboratories to meet the changing needs of the healthcare network. In October 2023 – Transasia launched India's first six-plate ELISA Processor, a major development in the ELISA Analyzers industry. The new processor maximizes efficiency and automation in laboratory diagnosis, ensuring higher throughput and reduced human errors. It is specifically intended for high-volume diagnostic testing, delivering quicker and more accurate results in clinical and research settings.

Purchase Single User PDF of ELISA Analyzers Market Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5668

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DISEASE INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE INSIGHTS – helps you understand the epidemiological trends driving demand for ELISA analyzers across major regions, focusing on the burden of infectious and chronic diseases that underpin diagnostic testing volumes.

– helps you understand the epidemiological trends driving demand for ELISA analyzers across major regions, focusing on the burden of infectious and chronic diseases that underpin diagnostic testing volumes. PRESCRIPTION PATTERN ANALYSIS – helps you identify how regional variations in prescription trends reflect diagnostic adoption, clinical testing preferences, and evolving physician behavior toward ELISA-based assays.

– helps you identify how regional variations in prescription trends reflect diagnostic adoption, clinical testing preferences, and evolving physician behavior toward ELISA-based assays. HEALTHCARE SPENDING DISTRIBUTION – helps you evaluate the contribution of government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket spending in shaping market growth, providing visibility into affordability, reimbursement, and healthcare accessibility.

– helps you evaluate the contribution of government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket spending in shaping market growth, providing visibility into affordability, reimbursement, and healthcare accessibility. REGIONAL DIAGNOSTIC DEMAND OUTLOOK – helps you compare diagnostic infrastructure maturity and testing capacity across regions to assess future opportunities for ELISA analyzer installations and upgrades.

– helps you compare diagnostic infrastructure maturity and testing capacity across regions to assess future opportunities for ELISA analyzer installations and upgrades. MARKET COMPETITIVENESS INDEX – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of key manufacturers through an analysis of pricing structures, innovation focus, distribution networks, and after-sales support systems.

Access Complete Report Details of ELISA Analyzers Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/elisa-analyzers-market-5668

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.