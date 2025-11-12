GIAC Introduces the Industry’s First Hands-On Certification for Advanced OSINT Investigators

Bethesda, MD, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute and the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC) today announced the launch of the GIAC Strategic OSINT Analyst (GSOA) certification, a hands-on, performance-based credential that validates the ability to conduct complex open-source intelligence (OSINT) investigations in real environments.

As OSINT has become even more integral to cyber defense, law enforcement, and investigative journalism, the need to separate surface-level knowledge from true operational capability has grown increasingly urgent. Many existing certifications measure awareness rather than applied skill, leaving organizations without a reliable way to verify whether candidates can perform advanced intelligence work.

“Organizations increasingly depend on OSINT to understand their attack surface and anticipate emerging threats,” said Jeremy Rabson, Director of Content and Certifications at SANS Institute. “Until now, there has been no practical way to measure who can actually perform this kind of work at an advanced level. GSOA provides that clarity and proves the analyst can investigate, pivot, and connect information across multiple data layers just as they would in the field.”

The new exam features CyberLive questions that let candidates demonstrate real-world OSINT skills in hands-on scenarios. Candidates are tested on infrastructure mapping, deep and dark web research, custom tooling, data correlation, and operational security. The certification aligns directly with the curriculum of SANS affiliated course SEC587: Advanced Open-Source Intelligence Gathering & Analysis, a course recognized for teaching the tradecraft used by professional intelligence teams worldwide.

The certification validates five key competencies:

Infrastructure Correlation: Identifying domains, IPs, and digital assets linked to adversaries



Deep and Dark Web Analysis: Discovering and verifying intelligence across restricted platforms



Intelligence Synthesis: Turning fragmented open data into cohesive insights for decision makers



Automation and Tooling: Building and applying scripts to scale OSINT collection and analysis



Operational Security: Conducting investigations without compromising identity or sources

For organizations, GSOA establishes a measurable benchmark for assessing OSINT capability across teams and offers a recognized credential that proves expertise beyond theory.

The certification is now available worldwide. Learn more here: https://www.giac.org/u/1D5A